Smoking, vaping are two reasons why young women more prone to heart attacks: Researchers

Although the increased number of heart attacks in younger women is astonishing, the trends were identified in the Atherosclerosis Risk in Communities research a few years ago. Researchers examined more than 28,000 heart attack hospitalizations across four cities and discovered to their astonishment that while the risk of heart attacks had fallen among older persons, it had increased in women between the ages of 35 and 54, essentially those who were in their reproductive cycle.

Young women experience obesity, sedentary lifestyles, bad diets, and little exercise just as frequently as young males. The chance of having a heart attack is thus increased by two to four times by having diabetes. In general, diabetes is linked to obesity, hypertension, and abnormal lipid levels, all of which considerably raise the risk of heart attacks.

In women, accelerated stress levels trigger adrenaline and cortisol production, which leads to artery inflammation, the development of atherosclerotic plaque, and the creation of thrombus, or blood clots. Unstable angina, heart attacks, and unexpected cardiac arrest can result from these. Stress can sometimes be the cause of smoking in younger women.

Good cholesterol is known to be significantly decreased by tobacco use. It affects the lining of the arteries, increases coagulation or thickening of the blood, and produces inflammation. Smoking has been linked to a two to four-times higher risk of heart disease and stroke in both men and women. Compared to males who smoke, women who smoke have a 25% higher chance of having heart disease.

Then there’s vaping that has been flagged by the American Heart Association too that can increase the risk of heart attacks by 34 per cent. This has been shown to significantly increase the risk of the subsequent addiction to cigarette smoking.

In addition, studies have shown that if you have hypertension, the hormones in birth control pills can cause your blood pressure to rise. Most women do not get their blood pressure monitored before beginning to take the medications. Furthermore, since people purchase them over the counter, they do not rely on medical guidance. Blood clots or thrombogenesis are brought on by contraceptive tablets.

