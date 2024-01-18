NBA Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević dies folllwing heart attack

Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojević (46), a mentor to two-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic and a former star player in his native Serbia, died Wednesday in Utah after suffering a heart attack, the team announced.

The Serbian coach passed away in Salt Lake City, where he was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday night following a medical crisis that occurred during an exclusive team meal.

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed the Warriors’ scheduled Wednesday night matchup against the Utah Jazz.

Milojević, who was a member of the team that assisted the Warriors in winning the 2022 NBA title, was 46 years old, reported the Associate Press.

In the statement released by the team, coach Steve Kerr remarked, “We are absolutely devastated by Dejan’s sudden passing.” “His friends, family, and those of us who had the great pleasure of working with him are going through a very trying moment. It is a devastating and unexpected blow for all Warriors supporters.”

The basketball world immediately expressed deep sorrow over Milojević’s passing, and moments of silence were observed on Wednesday before NBA games. Erik Spoelstra, the coach of the Miami Heat, described the news as “horrific.”

Similar to Milojević, Atlanta forward Bogdan Bogdanovic is a Serbian. He graciously declined to talk on Wednesday prior to the Hawks game, expressing regret. I am unable to discuss it at this time. “I’m so sorry,” he said, patting his chest. Gregg Popovich, the coach of San Antonio, gushed about how good Milojevic was.