World Heart Day: Healthy lifestyle is vital, says doctors

To commemorate World Heart Day, ASSOCHAM, an apex body, held a webinar titled Dil Ki Baat as part of the Illness to Wellness campaign to cascade awareness and disseminate knowledge about Heart Care symptoms and preventions to lead a healthier and strong cardiovascular health.

Heart is the most important muscle in the body which pumps blood and oxygen to all of the organs. There are certain foods that can influence blood pressure, triglycerides, cholesterol levels and inflammation, all of which are risk factors for heart disease.

In view of the same, doctors shared inputs on how to take care of your hear.

In his welcome address, Anil Rajput, Chairperson, ASSOCHAM CSR Council said, “We must pledge to protect one of the most important organs of the human body – the heart, and any sign of trouble in this organ should be taken seriously as it is a matter of life and death.”

Emphasising on the importance of maintaining good heart health, he said, “There is no shortcut to a healthy heart. By incorporating heart-healthy habits such as having a nutritious diet, regular physical activity and taking remedial measures through lifestyle changes, medication and regular check-ups are key for maintaining sound heart health and enjoying a healthy life for years to come.

PadmaShri Dr. Praveen Chandra, Cardiologist, Chairman of Interventional Cardiology at Medanta shared his insights on how a heart attack occurs when the flow of blood to the heart is severely reduced or blocked.

“The blockage is usually due to a buildup of fat, cholesterol and other substances in the heart (coronary) arteries,” he added. He stressed upon Prompt treatment needed for a heart attack to prevent death and not wait till last hour.

Cardiovascular diseases kill more people in the world than coronavirus ever will, stated Dr. Rajiv Passey, MBBS, DNB, DM, Cardiologist, Fellow of Indian College of Physician (FICP), Sir Gangaram Hospital.

He further said both private and government sector should work together to bring down the losses of lives through this disease as it accounts, he most deaths around the world. The symptoms can be hereditary, breathlessness, chest pain, dizziness, exertion, weakness in limbs, excessive headache. Moderation in lifestyle is vital. Seeking appropriate advice from a good cardiologist at the right time is essential.

Dr. Sushant Srivastava , Chairperson, Adult Cardiac Surgery & Heart Lung Transplant, Artemis Hospital said tests or treatments to diagnose a heart attack include: ECG, MRI, angioplasty, statins, bypass surgery. Cardiovascular disease accounts for 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke, he added.