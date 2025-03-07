What is H1N1 virus and how is it affecting people?

Swine flu, scientifically known as the H1N1 virus, is making headlines again as cases surge in various parts of the country, particularly in the national capital. With symptoms resembling those of COVID-19, the virus is causing concern among health officials and the general public alike. Here’s a breakdown of what H1N1 is, how it spreads, and what you can do to stay safe.

What is the H1N1 virus?

H1N1 is a type of the influenza A virus. It came into the world’s spotlight in 2009 when it was responsible for a pandemic that infected millions and took an estimated 284,400 lives globally. While the pandemic was declared to be over in 2010, the H1N1 strain never vanished. Rather, it became one of the annual seasonal flu viruses that infect humans annually.

Advertisement

How does H1N1 transmit?

The virus is transmitted mainly by respiratory droplets. When a sick person coughs, sneezes, or speaks, small virus-containing droplets are released into the air and can be inhaled by other people in the vicinity. Public transport, offices, and markets are good breeding grounds for the virus to spread rapidly.

Advertisement

The virus also transmits by coming into contact with contaminated surfaces. When one touches a surface contaminated with the virus—e.g., doorknobs, elevator buttons, or mobile phones—and then touches one’s mouth, nose, or eyes, one may contract the disease. Therefore, these are important aspects to prevent in preventing infection.

Symptoms to watch out for

Symptoms of H1N1 can range from mild to extreme, often causing it to be indistinguishable from seasonal flu or COVID-19 without clinical testing. The most prevalent signs of infection are high fever, cough, and sore throat. Most patients also have a runny or congested nose, body pains, and joint pains that make them weak and tired. Headaches, chills, and general malaise are among the common complaints of those infected with the virus. The infection may, in some instances, lead to gastrointestinal symptoms like nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

Prevention and safety precautions

Medical experts are calling upon the public to adopt simple precautionary measures in order to avoid the risk of H1N1 infection. The use of a mask while in crowded environments is one of the best measures to avoid the inhalation of virus-contaminated droplets. Since the virus spreads mainly through respiratory secretions, the use of masks serves as a protective layer, particularly when in public vehicles, markets, and other confined areas.

Regular handwashing is also an important habit. Handwashing with soap and water or sanitizing with alcohol-based products can kill germs acquired from dirty surfaces.

What to do if you have symptoms

If you have flu-like symptoms, it’s essential to watch your condition closely. Mild cases usually resolve by themselves, but you can not neglect symptoms like ongoing high fever, shortness of breath, or chest pain. Getting medical help at the right time can avert complications, particularly for people at increased risk.

Although H1N1 is an old virus, the sudden spurt in recent cases serves to remind us that seasonal flu viruses can be extremely dangerous. When symptoms of the flu, COVID-19, and respiratory diseases overlap, we need to know what’s what, keep hygiene in place, and go get medical attention as and when we need it.

By adopting precautions that are mere common sense, we can dampen the transmission of the disease and safeguard our own and collective health.