The medical and health department here has been put on a high alert after three patients have been tested positive with swine flu.

Raj Kumar, Chief Medical Officer confirmed that three samples sent for testing have tested positive for the H1N1 virus that causes swine flu.

“A father (62) and son (34) have been diagnosed to be suffering from swine flu. The samples were sent for testing which confirmed swine flu,” told the CMO adding that the son recovered soon but the father is still being treated upon.

Few days back, a 77-year-old man was also diagnosed with swine flu after which he was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He is still under observation and is being treated upon, said the CMO.

Followed by the detection of these three cases, the CMO has put the department on a high alert. He has advised the doctors to inform about the swine flu patients to the state authorities in order to keep a check. “The health department of the district is on alert and special ‘isolation ward’ is made in the LLRM Medical College and Hospital for the swine flu patients,” said the CMO.

He, however, denied the spread of Coronavirus here which has created havoc in China these days. “Though the symptoms of swine flu and Coronavirus, are quite similar such as pneumonia, cold, fever, and a frequent number of sneezes. Yet we say from these tests that Coronavirus is not active in Meerut,” he added advising the people to take precautions.

He advised the people to avoid going to over-crowded places, wash hands frequently, use sanitizers and immediately visit a doctor in case of cold and fever, and be particular about hygiene and cleanliness as a precautionary measure.