Six Supreme Court judges are suffering from swine flu, following which they did not attend court, an apex court judge said on Tuesday.

Justice DY Chandrachud said that six judges are down with H1N1 virus and he has asked and requested the Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde to issue necessary directions in this regard to take care of the emergency situation which has arisen.

In Court Room Number 2 of the Supreme Court today, Justice Sanjiv Khanna was seen wearing a mask during a hearing.

Justice Chandrachud said that it was decided that the top court will make vaccines available for inoculation of lawyers.

The Chief Justice suggested during the meeting that lawyers, as well as bar association chief, should also take the initiative for preventive measures against the disease, Justice Chandrachud added.

Meanwhile, a meeting was held with Supreme Court Bar Association President Dushyant Dave to tackle the health emergency.

Two of the judges suffering from swine flu are on the nine-judge Constitution Bench hearing the Sabrimala verdict case, the hearing of which has been delayed as a result.

Meanwhile, swine flu cases have also been reported from other parts of the country including Kashmir and Bengaluru.

Officials had last week said that as many as 18 cases of swine flu have been admitted to SKIMS, Srinagar.