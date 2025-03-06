Say goodbye to viral fever with Acharya Balkrishna’s ayurvedic kadha

When seasons change, the body tends to resist changing temperatures, and that makes us easy targets for viral infections and flu. With winter knocking at our doors, viral fever, soreness, and tiredness are common complaints these days. Instead of reaching out for over-the-counter drugs at once, why not tap the healing potential of Ayurveda to enhance your immunity naturally? Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna has recently revealed a simple yet extremely effective home remedy to fight viral fever. This kadha (herbal decoction) leverages the natural powers of household spices to offer instant relief from fever, body aches, viral fever and weakness — without any side effects.

Why do seasonal changes make us sick?

Seasonal changes exert additional stress on our bodies as we adapt to new temperatures, humidity, and environmental allergens. Our immunity levels naturally weaken during these periods, and we tend to get infections such as viral fever. The abrupt changes in temperature also lead to muscle pains, weakness, and overall uneasiness.

As per Ayurveda, internal balance — or doshas — within the body is disturbed during the change of seasons. Low immunity along with aggravated Kapha and Vata doshas usually results in cold, cough, and viral infections. This is where natural remedies such as kadhas step in — by allowing the body to regain balance and overcome infections.

What makes this kadha so effective?

Acharya Balkrishna’s formula employs three mighty ingredients that have been relied on in Ayurveda for ages:

– Ginger (Sonth Churna): A natural painkiller and anti-inflammatory drug, ginger eases body ache and enhances digestion. It is also rich in antioxidants that enhance immunity.

– Turmeric (Haldi): Curcumin, the bioactive compound of turmeric, is renowned for its potent antiviral, antibacterial, and anti-inflammatory activities. It not only wards off infections but also accelerates recovery.

– Black Pepper (Kali Mirch): Piperine in black pepper increases the bioavailability of curcumin present in turmeric, which makes the treatment more potent. It is also a natural decongestant and helps relieve symptoms such as cough and cold.

Preparing the kadha

Here’s how you can prepare this immunity-improving kadha at home:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup water

– ½ tsp Sonth Churna (dry ginger powder)

– 2 pinches turmeric powder

– 1 pinch black pepper powder

– Honey or jaggery (optional, for sweetness)

Method:

1. Boil 1 cup of water in a pan.

2. Mix ginger powder, turmeric powder, and black pepper powder in the boiling water.

3. Allow the mixture to simmer for 2-3 minutes.

4. Strain the decoction into a cup.

5. Mix a spoonful of honey or jaggery, if you want a sweet taste.

6. Consume this kadha 3-4 times a day for optimal benefits.

How does it work?

The synergy between ginger, turmeric, and black pepper results in a strong antiviral combination that does the following:

– Lowers fever

– Relieves muscle ache

– Unclogs nasal congestion

– Enhances general immunity

– Aids digestion and detoxes the body

Benefits exceeding viral fever

This kadha is not merely a cure for viral fever — it’s a general immunity builder. Regular intake can do the following:

– Guard against flu and common cold

– Detoxify the liver

– Enhance digestion

– Cure joint pain

– Improve sleep

Though this kadha is safe for most individuals, individuals with some medical conditions should consult their physician prior to attempting any new remedy. Pregnant women, individuals with high acidity, or individuals on blood-thinning drugs should have it under the supervision of a doctor.

