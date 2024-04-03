Unlocking Patanjali Ayurvedic herbs that help manage diabetes

Over the past few decades, there has been a paradigm shift in the rising cases of diabetes and its global impact. Diabetes is responsible for millions of deaths and is linked to several other diseases. While modern medications and treatments provide significant help in controlling and regulating blood sugar levels, the ayurvedic kitchen staples found in your home can also contribute to managing your diabetes.

Ayurveda, the ancient traditional system of medicine, has long incorporated the usage of natural herbs that have been effective in combating this deadly condition. Here, we mention some of the Ayurvedic herbs that you can incorporate into your diet to manage diabetes.

Dalchini (Cinnamon)

Science has supported the idea that cinnamon can help regulate diabetes symptoms. Incorporating cinnamon into your diet by adding it to your tea and everyday meals is a great way to improve insulin sensitivity and enhance cell glucose uptake.

Tulsi

Considered a holy plant in Hindu mythology, Tulsi offers several benefits, including regulating blood glucose levels. With its potent antioxidant properties, tulsi can fight free radicals and reduce oxidative stress, which directly impacts sugar levels by increasing insulin sensitivity.

Add tulsi to your tea and consume it twice daily. Alternatively, you can add Patanjali Divya Shila Tulsi Drops to your tea every day to not only regulate blood sugar but also boost immunity.

Giloy

No list would be complete without mentioning this Ayurvedic miraculous herb, Giloy. Giloy not only aids in regulating blood sugar levels but also helps balance issues related to diabetes. Acting as a hypoglycemic agent, Giloy increases insulin levels, ultimately regulating blood glucose levels. Consume Patanjali Giloy Ghanvati tablets daily to regulate diabetes and address various health concerns.

Methi (Fenugreek)

Fenugreek not only aids in digestion, but its rich fiber content also helps maintain blood glucose levels. The fiber in fenugreek slows down carb absorption and regulates blood sugar levels.

Haldi (Turmeric)

Curcumin, the powerful antioxidant present in turmeric, makes it a potent herb for diabetes management. Turmeric not only helps maintain glucose levels but also aids in managing and reducing the risks of diabetes-induced diseases.

In conclusion, these are just some of the most potent herbs that you can add to your diet to reap the benefits and regulate your blood sugar levels.

