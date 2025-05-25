Tulsi and sendha namak blend brings quick relief from throat irritation

Tulsi and Sendha namak: In today’s fast-paced world, minor health issues like throat inflammation can disrupt our daily routines. While over-the-counter medicines are available, many people prefer natural and traditional remedies that are safe, effective, and easily accessible.

Acharya Balkrishna, a renowned Ayurveda expert and CEO of Patanjali Ayurved, recently took to social media to share a simple yet powerful herbal remedy to soothe throat inflammation.

According to Acharya Balkrishna, a powder made from 20 grams of tulsi flower buds (seeds) and 10 grams of sendha namak (rock salt) can bring significant relief when taken twice daily.

This natural concoction, grounded in Ayurvedic wisdom, is easy to prepare at home and can be a comforting solution for anyone suffering from a sore or inflamed throat.

Why this remedy works

Tulsi, also known as holy basil, is a sacred herb revered in Ayurveda for its wide-ranging medicinal properties. It is known to possess anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and antimicrobial effects, making it highly effective against infections and inflammation.

Tulsi’s cooling and soothing properties help reduce irritation and swelling in the throat.

Sendha namak, or rock salt, is another traditional ingredient widely used in Indian households. Unlike regular table salt, sendha namak is mineral-rich and helps balance pH levels, reduce acidity, and enhance immunity. It also acts as a natural antiseptic, supporting the healing of inflamed tissues.

When combined, tulsi and sendha namak create a potent, natural blend that not only alleviates discomfort but also tackles the root cause of inflammation by fighting microbes and soothing the mucous membranes in the throat.

How to prepare and use the remedy

Acharya Balkrishna suggests grinding 20 grams of tulsi flower buds and 10 grams of sendha namak into a fine powder. The mixture can be prepared fresh or stored in an airtight container for regular use.

The recommended dosage is two pinches of this powder, taken twice daily—once in the morning and once in the evening. The powder can be consumed as is or mixed with a small amount of warm water or honey for better taste and enhanced soothing effect.

This simple remedy offers more than just relief from throat inflammation. Regular consumption of tulsi-based preparations is known to boost overall immunity, improve respiratory health, and provide relief from coughs and colds. The antioxidant properties of tulsi help the body combat oxidative stress and promote overall wellness.

Sendha namak, being less processed than regular salt, retains important minerals like potassium, calcium, and magnesium, which support electrolyte balance and digestion. This natural salt is also gentler on the stomach and can help reduce acidity, which sometimes contributes to throat irritation.