Palak power: The ancient wisdom behind everyday spinach

In a social media post, Acharya Balkrishna, co-founder of Patanjali Ayurved and a respected Ayurvedic practitioner, shared insightful wisdom about spinach, or palak, emphasizing its therapeutic benefits. He noted that spinach is not only tasty and easy to digest, but also beneficial for soothing excess body heat, reducing acidity, and relieving liver inflammation.

These observations are deeply rooted in Ayurvedic principles and echo the centuries-old reverence for this leafy green.

As modern diets increasingly lean toward nutrient-rich, natural foods, palak remains a trusted staple—both as a culinary ingredient and a healing agent.

Let’s dive deeper into why this green marvel deserves a regular spot on your plate.

1. Easy on the stomach

Spinach is naturally light, making it easy to digest even for people with sensitive stomachs. According to Ayurveda, such foods are considered ideal for balancing the body’s internal energies and promoting gut health.

Unlike heavier vegetables that take time and energy to break down, palak is absorbed quickly, allowing your body to draw out nutrients efficiently.

This makes it a great choice for those recovering from illness, facing digestive issues, or simply looking to lighten their meals without compromising on nutrition.

2. Natural remedy for acidity and heartburn

One of the lesser-known benefits of spinach is its ability to soothe acidity and relieve heartburn. Acharya Balkrishna noted that spinach has cooling properties that help calm excess heat in the body—one of the primary causes of acid reflux and burning sensations in the chest.

Instead of turning to antacids, incorporating lightly cooked spinach into meals can be a gentle, natural way to manage such symptoms.

It works especially well when consumed as part of a balanced lunch or dinner, combined with simple grains and cooling herbs like coriander or fennel.

3. Supports liver health and detoxification

The liver is one of the most hardworking organs in the body, responsible for detoxifying the blood, metabolizing fats, and balancing hormones. When the liver becomes inflamed or sluggish, it can lead to fatigue, skin issues, digestive problems, and more.

Spinach is rich in antioxidants like vitamin C, beta-carotene, and chlorophyll—all known to support liver function and reduce inflammation.

Ayurvedic wisdom also points to spinach’s ability to cool the liver and assist in natural detoxification, making it a useful dietary ally in times of stress, poor diet, or toxin exposure.

4. Packed with nutrients, low in calories

Spinach is a powerhouse of essential nutrients—iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, and folate, to name a few. It’s also incredibly low in calories, which means it can add bulk and nourishment to meals without adding to your waistline.

From smoothies and soups to stir-fries and stews, there are countless ways to enjoy this versatile green. Steaming or lightly sautéing spinach helps retain most of its nutrients while making it easier to digest.

5. Balancing body energies

Ayurveda teaches that health is a matter of balance among the body’s three energies or doshas: Vata, Pitta, and Kapha. Spinach, with its cooling and nourishing qualities, is especially beneficial for balancing Pitta dosha—the energy associated with heat, digestion, and metabolism.

Those with elevated Pitta may experience irritability, inflammation, or overheating. Incorporating spinach regularly into their diet can help cool the body, calm the mind, and restore equilibrium.