Tomatoes are used for culinary purpose by people across the world. It is used in a wide variety of cuisines in the form of pastes, sauces, purees, gravies and salads. From Asia to America, people avidly consume this juicy red fruit. The fruit is certainly enormously popular in India too.

Cooked or raw tomato is an incredibly healthy fruit. Most people think of a tomato as a vegetable, but technically it is a fruit because it has seeds which put it in the same botanical class as a berry. There are more than 20,000 different varieties of tomato across the world. Nowadays tomatoes are seen as a healthy food choice as they are low in calories and rich in vitamin C, potassium, folate, vitamin K and an antioxidant called lycopene.

Here are a few health benefits of eating tomatoes:

Rich in nutrients: Tomatoes are a rich source of vitamin A, B, C, B2, folate and chromium. They are a powerhouse of minerals and antioxidants too.

Reduce the risk of heart disease: Due to the presence of Lycopene, a powerful antioxidant and high potassium content, tomatoes are associated with good heart health.

Reduce the risk of certain cancers: Tomatoes contain a good amount of lycopene that helps reduce the risk of certain cancers like cervical, ovarian, stomach, mouth, throat and oesophagus. Vitamin A and C present in tomatoes fight free radicals that can damage cells.

Assist in weight loss: Tomatoes are famous fat-fighting food. They reduce inflammation and water retention in the body. They also regulate metabolic rate and appetite. Thus they help in reducing weight.

Fight against constipation: Being loaded with fibre and water content, tomatoes hydrate the body and support normal bowel movement

Detoxify the body: Tomatoes are loaded with vitamins which help to stop oxidative stress and help in detoxifying the body.

Maintain proper nerve, muscle and body functioning: Tomatoes are loaded with an array of minerals which help our body to function properly. The high potassium content plays a significant role in proper nerve and muscle function.

Good for eyes: Tomatoes are full of eye-friendly nutrients like vitamin A, flavonoid B complex, thiamine and niacin. These nutrients help in improving vision and help prevent and cure disease such as night blindness.

Strengthen bones: Tomatoes contain vitamin K and calcium in high amounts. Both the nutrients help repair and strengthen bones and improve bone mass as well.

Good for diabetics: Being a rich source of chromium, tomatoes help maintain blood sugar levels while providing nutrition to the body.

Good for pregnant women: Tomatoes provide a natural source of folate. Folate is quite significant for pregnant women to protect against infant neural tube defects.

Good for skin: Due to high amounts of lycopene in tomato, the fruit protects the skin from UV rays of the sun and thus prevents fine lines, wrinkles and other signs of ageing caused due to UV rays exposure. The vitamin C content present in the fruit in abundance helps in treating dull skin providing it a natural glow. It combats acne and open pores too. Besides eating tomatoes, you can apply its mask also on your face.

Good for healthy hair: Tomatoes are rich in vitamin A, B, C and E. All these vitamins are essential for healthy hair. They prevent hair fall, treat dandruff and provide them with a natural lustre. Consume the fruit fresh and apply its pulp on your hair and scalp as a natural conditioner.

Besides these health benefits, tomatoes have a pleasant savoury taste. Diverse in flavour, size, shape, colour and texture, they are tempting to see and eat. You can achieve outstanding nutritional results consuming them regularly.

Toss a tomato in your salad or use its puree or juice wherever you can. The best way to enjoy its health benefits is to have it in its pure and fresh juice form.