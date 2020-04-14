Feeling sad due to Coronavirus pandemic? Learn simple ways to deal with the stress associated with it. While it is not simple to remain in high spirits during this difficult time however, do not forget the ultimate goal of your life – it is simply to be happy. Choose happiness as an indispensable part of life rather than feeling that it is something that you have to achieve by gaining something.

Life can throw a lot of curveballs on way but you can always find a way to be happy and positive from your heart. It will help you to find your inner peace too. There are few things which can improve low moments and lead to a significant increase in serotonin level making you feel happier. Practicing them can change your whole thought process and you will attract all of that wonderful positivity back into your lives. Here are the best techniques to combat corona stress:

Yoga: Yoga lowers negativity and boosts positivity. Studies have found that regular yoga practice improves serotonin level. A yoga practice gets you moving. The spiritual and emotional dimensions of yoga practice may encourage optimism and help you achieve greater level of happiness. Yoga lowers cortisol levels. Excessive cortisol levels have been linked with major stress and anxiety. Not surprisingly, besides improving fitness, yoga improves quality of life and reduces stress, anxiety, insomnia and depression. It relaxes you magnificently. Some stress-relieving yoga poses include Sukhasana, Uttanasana, Sasangasana, Vajrasana, Garudasana, Savasana etc. These asanas or yoga poses can help you relieve your stress and make you feel positive and blissful. While stress drains out all of your energy, these yoga techniques help you to cope with them.

Learn some new skill that brings you joy: Luckily, today when there are entire websites devoted to easy-to-learn interesting skills and exciting activities being at home, all of us have many options to learn some new skill or have a hobby. You can explore and adopt one or many as your own. These skills may enrich your lives by allowing you to do something of your own interest during your quarantine time. Try something new that truly excites you and makes you feel passionate about it. Once you find a hobby, it captivates you in a very personal way by keeping you engaged in something you really enjoy. It helps to relieve any and every kind of stress and negativity. So indulge yourself in some kind of hobby during this difficult time. These hobbies are not associated with work, chores and other responsibilities. So they help reduce or eradicate boredom, stress or sadness. They give you something interesting to do when you find yourself with nothing to fill your time in positive manner.

Meditation: Meditation can give you a sense of inner peace, calm, true happiness and positivity. It clears away the stress that is building everyday due to one or the other reason. You can gain a new perspective in stressful situations like coronavirus pandemic by indulging in meditation. It helps building skills to manage negative thoughts and anxiety. Meditation is quite relaxing as it encourages you to focus less on your problems and more on the relaxing moment. Focusing on your alertness is an important element of meditation. It may make your mind free from many distractions that cause stress and sadness. You can do meditation in sitting, lying or any other comfortable position. Some simple ways to start practising meditation include deep breathing, focusing on different parts of your body, becoming aware of body’s various sensations and engaging in prayers or mantras.

Do not judge your skills while doing any of these stress-relieving activities. Experiment and you will likely find out which of these techniques works best for you during this tough time. These activities will provide you with a different perspective on today’s problems which have existed due to Coronavirus pandemic. Indulge in these golden techniques to change your life in a positive manner. They will enrich your days during this global pandemic stress. Give yourself a great escape from feeling low and negative by spending a few minutes doing these activities. They can restore your positive thinking, enthusiasm, happiness, calm and inner peace.

Simple and inexpensive techniques that do not require people around! They will help you get benefits for both your emotional wellbeing and overall health.