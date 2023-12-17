These foods will help prevent hair loss

With winter upon us, hair fall becomes a common concern. Various factors contribute to this issue, including weight, gender, age, lifestyle, and eating habits. While it’s normal to lose 50 to 100 strands of hair per day, exceeding this amount can lead to more severe hair fall problems and loss. While factors like weight and gender may be beyond your control, you can manage aspects of your lifestyle and eating habits.

Investing in expensive hair serums and shampoos may be tempting, but ultimately, the health and strength of your hair are determined by your diet. The right foods provide your body with essential nutrients, and here are a few that can benefit you:

Eggs

Eggs are rich in biotin, a form of vitamin found in many hair care products. Proteins, crucial for hair growth and strength, are abundant in eggs. Biotin aids in the formation of keratin protein, essential for optimal hair health. Maintaining a balanced meal helps reduce the risk of biotin deficiency, so incorporating eggs into your diet can contribute to the quality of your hair.

Green Tea

While green tea is renowned for its benefits in treating skin, weight, and digestion issues, it’s also beneficial for hair growth. Green tea contains anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties that address flakiness and dandruff, common during winter. Consuming a cup or two of green tea daily promotes healthier hair by revitalizing hair follicles.

Spinach

Optimal hair growth requires more than just protein. Folate, iron, and vitamins are crucial elements, and spinach is a great source of these nutrients. Moderate amounts of Vitamin A in spinach aid in promoting hair growth. Additionally, spinach is rich in iron, magnesium, and calcium, contributing to stronger hair.

Fatty Fish

Beyond regulating blood pressure, blood sugar, and heart health, fatty fish such as salmon, rohu, and mackerel are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. These acids enhance hair quality by reducing hair loss and increasing hair density.

Carrots

Carrots, rich in Vitamin A, are vital in combating dry and itchy scalp issues. Adequate Vitamin A levels help retain moisture and fight against dandruff during the winter.

In addition to these foods, incorporating berries, nuts, seeds, avocados, and amla into your diet can contribute to achieving the lustrous, healthy hair of your dreams. However, if persistent and heavy hair fall continues, it is advisable to consult a doctor to identify any underlying health issues.

