Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna to lead International Yoga Day in Haryana

Haryana is gearing up for a grand celebration of International Day of Yoga 2025 with a powerful message, “Yog Yukt, Nasha Mukt Haryana” (A Haryana United by Yoga, Free from Addiction).

The state-level event will take place on June 21 at the historic Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, a site deeply connected to India’s spiritual heritage.

Leading this significant celebration will be two well-known figures in the world of yoga and wellness: Acharya Balkrishna and Swami Ramdev. The event will also see the participation of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao, among other dignitaries.

The state government is encouraging people from all walks of life to come together and make this Yoga Day a community celebration.

Ahead of the big day, Swami Ramdev took to social media to underline the importance of yoga in everyday life.

In a heartfelt post on X (formerly Twitter), he shared, “Our body is the medium through which we fulfill our duties and responsibilities. It is essential to keep our body healthy to carry out all our life’s work meaningfully. Daily yoga practice is key to this. Let’s take a pledge this International Day of Yoga to make yoga a part of our lives and contribute to building a healthier India.”

Acharya Balkrishan Ji and Swami Ramdev Ji will lead Haryana’s State Level #InternationalDayofYoga2025 celebrations on June 21 at Brahma Sarovar, #Kurukshetra, with the theme “Yog Yukt, Nasha Mukt Haryana,” in the presence of CM #NayabSinghSaini, Health Minister Aarti Singh Rao.… pic.twitter.com/ei1hX0r9ya — The Statesman (@TheStatesmanLtd) June 20, 2025

The official handle of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) Haryana also invited citizens to join the event with great enthusiasm.

The CMO’s post read, “On June 21, during the ‘State Level’ program at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra to mark International Yoga Day 2025, Chief Minister Shri Nayab Singh Saini will attend as the chief guest. All residents of Haryana are set to celebrate this day as a grand festival.”

The theme this year strongly focuses on two core ideas: embracing yoga as a daily practice and working towards an addiction-free society.

By combining physical well-being with social awareness, the campaign is looking to spark positive lifestyle changes across the state.