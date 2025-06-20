Patanjali backs Haryana in yoga, anti-drug drive as millions join International Yoga Day

Haryana is gearing up for a massive celebration of International Yoga Day on June 21, with over 20 lakh people expected to roll out their mats and participate in yoga sessions across the state.

This year, the event carries a deeper mission: building a “Yoga Yukt, Nasha Mukt Haryana” (a state united by yoga and free from addiction).

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini is leading the charge, aligning the state’s efforts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s global message of “Yoga for One Earth, One Health.”

The campaign isn’t just about stretching and breathing exercises. It’s about using yoga as a powerful tool to promote physical well-being, mental peace, and a drug-free lifestyle.

Patanjali, led by renowned yoga guru Swami Ramdev, has joined hands with the state in this wide-reaching initiative.

Swami Ramdev, a long-time advocate of yoga’s transformative power, likely will personally attend the grand yoga event, where thousands are going to gather for the state-level session alongside Chief Minister Saini and other dignitaries.

The movement has gained tremendous support at the community level. According to officials, yoga programmes will take place simultaneously in all 22 districts and 121 blocks of Haryana.

Over 12 lakh people have already signed up online to participate, and the total turnout is likely to exceed 20 lakh by the time the day arrives.

In addition to the yoga sessions, the state is driving the ‘Harit Yoga’ campaign to inspire environmental responsibility. More than 70,000 saplings have already been planted as part of this effort, showing that yoga and care for the planet go hand in hand.

The roots of International Yoga Day trace back to 2014 when Prime Minister Modi introduced the idea at the United Nations General Assembly. It quickly gained worldwide support, with 177 countries co-sponsoring the resolution that set June 21 as a day to celebrate yoga’s universal benefits.

This year’s theme focuses on yoga’s ability to nurture not just individual health but also social harmony and environmental sustainability. The message resonates strongly in Haryana, where the government is also working to make yoga a part of everyday life in villages.

The plan includes setting up 1,000 Vyayamshalas (rural gymnasiums), with 714 already completed and special yoga sessions scheduled at these centers on June 21. The state has also deployed 877 AYUSH yoga assistants to further support the movement.