Struggling to sleep? Acharya Balkrishna reveals powerful Ayurvedic remedies

A good night’s sleep is a thing of the past in the busy world of today. Stress, irregular timing, and spend time on screens are some of the reasons responsible for sleep-related issues, resulting in insomnia as a widespread phenomenon. While contemporary medicine has various treatments, natural solutions and healthy routines can be equally helpful in ensuring restful, sound sleep for those struggling.

Insomnia is a sleep disorder that makes it difficult to fall or stay asleep. It is acute (temporary) or chronic (permanent), and it has negative impacts on one’s physical and mental health. The primary reasons for insomnia include stress, anxiety, diet, and excessive use of caffeine and alcohol.

Lack of sleep may lead to fatigue, mood changes, poor focus, and an impaired immune system. The cure for insomnia lies in the combination of natural remedies, diet, and lifestyle adjustments.

Acharya Balkrishna’s Ayurvedic solutions:

According to Acharya Balkrishna, people who experience issues with sleep can be helped using pomegranate leaves.

The natural remedy has been a long-standing practice in Ayurvedic medicine in providing relaxation as well as smoother digestion. To prepare this remedy, boil 2 to 3 grams of pomegranate leaves in 200 grams of water. When the water is reduced to around 50 grams, strain the mixture and set it aside.

Drinking this before sleeping at night can lead to sound sleep as well as promote greater mental peace. It also aids digestion, which is commonly related to sleep disorders.

While insomnia may be frustrating, herbal treatments like pomegranate leaf infusion and simple life adjustments can conjure away sleep loss. By incorporating these habits, you can wake up to profound, restorative sleep and begin anew each morning, without struggling.

Take good care of your rest today and experience the life-transforming benefits of a rested body and mind!