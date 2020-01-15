If you’re going to make a resolution for the New Year, it may as well be about improving your mental health. The year, take a step forward and allow yourselves to go through a way of becoming richer, losing weight, be a better person, thinking positively and more.

Here are some strategic steps that you should take for a more mentally-healthy new year:

Give yourself Priority

Self-care is the new empowerment. While we grapple with the growing mental health crisis, it is high time that we prioritize self-love and self-compassion. So, do yourself a favour, just take a deep breath, give yourself a little hug and start practising the art of self-love.

Take a break

Try to absorb the idea of being in the present by taking a break from all the distractions with a kind heart and an open mind. You can incorporate mindfulness in your daily activities by bringing a wave of awareness and compassion to the things that you are already occupied with, such as during your commute or gym-time or even while eating a meal.

Exercise

Exercising may be the last thing you want to do when you’re on your downer or feeling overly stressed, but experts agree that exercising is one of the finest yet most powerful ways to boost your mental health. It is imperative to exercise for 15 to 30 minutes, three days a week in order to manage stress and anxiety.

Tell yourself something Positive

An adjustment to your everyday vocabulary, both in your thoughts and out loud can very well improve your mental health. Instead of always focusing on the negative side, flip your dialogue towards positive outcomes.

Prioritize Mental Well Being

Mental health awareness is good. It’s important to be aware of something that affects nearly a quarter of the population of this world. Basically, someone experiencing a mental health problem or going through a mental crisis may not even realize this. There is no shame in seeking professional help in times of need. It is time that you be accountable for prioritizing your mental well-being.