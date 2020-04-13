Fruits are the perfect anti-agers gifted by the nature to make you look and feel younger. These fruits are potent to slow down aging in your body and systems. In order to fight the aging process inside out, we have to follow a healthy lifestyle, exercise regularly and eat a balanced diet full of an array of nutrients. What you eat matters the most to age gracefully in a healthy manner. So turn back the clock by choosing the right types of fruits which will nourish your overall body for years to come and make you look and feel younger than ever.

Here we go:

Avocado: Avocado should be eaten unadulterated in its raw form. They help absorb calcium and thus help improve bone density. Being a good source of fiber, the fruit helps in removing toxins that can lead to aging. It beautifully slows down the aging process, reduces wrinkles and provides you with more youthful glow. Avocado helps purge dead skin cells due to its high vitamin A content. It moisturises and nourishes the skin from deep inside and protects it from UV rays. It nourishes your scalp and revitalises your hair leaving them shining and full of life.

Watermelon: This fruit is full of water which is essential to hydrate your skin and keep it radiant. The antioxidants lycopene and vitamin C present in watermelon encourage collagen production and growth of elastic cells to keep skin young and supple.

Orange: Consuming vitamin C is one of the best ways to age beautifully. Orange is a rich source of vitamin C which stimulates the production of collagen in the skin making it plumper and youthful. It improves skin’s elasticity and combats free radicals which damage healthy skin cells. Eating oranges regularly also makes your hair strong and lustrous. It helps keep your nails strong and growing.

Kiwi: Kiwi fruit is an excellent source of antioxidants which can delay the effects of aging. The high vitamin C content helps protect your skin and makes it look firmer and younger.

Mango: Mango is a rich source of vitamin C, vitamin A and beta-carotene. All these nutrients help in skin renewal and make the skin beautifully radiant. The antioxidants present in mango help reduce fine lines and wrinkles keeping the skin firm and elastic.

Grapefruit: Loading upon vitamin C can help protect skin cells from premature death and bolster collagen production. Just one grapefruit provides more that 100 percent of the daily recommended value for an adult. So eat this vitamin C loaded super fruit to enhance your skin and overall health.

Pomegranate: Pomegranate contains ellagitannins which are converted into a compound called urolithin A (UA) in the human gut when the fruit is eaten. This compound (UA) can slow down the mitochondrial aging process. It prevents loss of skeletal muscle mass and the weakening of skin tissues as we age.

Papaya: Papaya contains papain, an enzyme that provides your body with best anti-inflammatory agents to reverse the aging process. The wide range of antioxidants in the fruit delays the signs of aging.

Berries: Although many berries are powerful anti-agers but blueberry is the most effective berry to provide you with a youthful skin. It is fully packed with antioxidants which are helpful to prevent and cure wrinkles and blemishes. The vitamin C content in blueberries help to make your skin firm and youthful. Strawberries are also a rich source of vitamin C which help in providing a vibrant young skin. They are also loaded with polyphenols which have anti-aging properties and they help to increase collagen production. Besides being full of vitamin C, blackberries also contain the specific anthocyanin which can help reduce scarring. Cranberries are good to keep your teeth healthy. They help prevent dentin erosion (tooth cracking and chipping with age).

To get things on the right track, include these fruits in your daily diet. To keep your body functioning and look as effective as they were in your younger days, you should be consuming more of these fruits. The more you consume them, the younger you will be.