As deadly novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV) news flutters across news channels with nations undertaking several measures to prevent the outspread, Dr Biswaroop Roy Chowdhury shared some insights on the virus.

He suggested a three-day diet plan to strengthen the body’s immunity to help fight any kind of virus.

Day 1

Liquid Diet

The way to follow this particular diet is to have that many glasses of juice/water according to the formula( body weight/10 no. of glasses of juice). If the patient weighs 40 kgs, that means 40 divided by 10, which is 4 glasses. So a person needs to consume 4 glasses of citrus fruit juice ( it could be mausmi, orange or pineapple juice), freshly squeezed with all the fibre.

Along with this, the same number of glasses of coconut water are also to be consumed alternatively with citrus juices the entire day.

Day 2

Fluid Diet

Formula = Bodyweight/20

For instance, if a person weighs 80 Kgs, then by using the formula, the number of glasses to intake makes is 6.

6 glasses of the citrus fruit juice plus 6 glasses of coconut water along with a certain amount of tomato and cucumber.

The formula for the tomator+ cucumber intake = Bodyweight into 5. So if you weigh 80 Kgs, one needs to consume 400 gms of tomatoes and cucumber.

Day 3

Solid Diet

The Day 3 diet includes the composite diet of Day 1 and 2 ( glasses of citrus juice, glasses of coconut water and tomato-cucumber intake) with the addition of natural homecooked food for dinner.

But the formula for consumption now shifts to bodyweight/30= glasses of citrus fruit juice, bodyweight/30 for coconut water, tomatoes and cucumber intake formula remains the same.

The doctor suggests that by following this particular diet for three days, one will be cured of any virus, however strong it may be.

Here is a video to see in detail, the effects, causes and preventive measures for viruses.