Fast leaping percentage of Chronic Kidney Diseases

Chronic Kidney Diseases: Renal failures and Kidney diseases among the young and not so young are becoming a huge burden on the medical system in the country and digging deep into the pockets of the people. More than three percent of the total deaths in India between the age group 15-69 occur every year due to renal failure or kidney diseases.

According to an estimate by the National Kidney Foundation, about ten percent of the adult population has some form of kidney disease, and nearly 200,000 people get afflicted with severe kidney disease (end-stage kidney disease) every year unfortunately over 90% of these deaths are due to lack of access and affordability of renal replacement therapy in the form of dialysis or transplantation. A study by the National Medical Journal of India estimates that renal failure alone led to 136 000 deaths in 2015.

Kidney disease signals that your kidneys can’t filter blood the way they should. The disease is called “chronic” (CKD) because the damage to your kidneys happens slowly over a long period. This damage can cause waste to build up in your body. CKD can also cause other health problems. You may develop complications like:

high blood pressure

anemia (low blood count)

weak bones

poor nutritional health

nerve damage

Kidney disease also increases your risk of having heart and blood vessel disease. These problems may happen slowly over a long time. Early detection and treatment can often keep chronic kidney disease from getting worse. When kidney disease progresses, it may eventually lead to kidney failure, which requires dialysis or a kidney transplant to maintain life.

Dr. Vijay Kher, renowned Nephrologist and Chairman of the Medical Board and Department of Nephrology & Kidney Transplant at Epitome Kidney Urology Institute & Lions Hospital said, “Kidney disease is the 8th common cause of death in our country. Sometimes people are only able to realize the symptoms when the disease has already progressed to End-Stage Renal Disease(ESRD). Focused and super-specialized healthcare institutes like Epitome, can be major support not only in the treatment of disease but also in disease prevention as well.”

He further added, “There has been a significant rise in the incidence of risk factors of CKD across the world and especially in India with a global epidemic of diabetes, hypertension, Covid-19 pandemic, and obesity. Unfortunately, a majority of chronic kidney disease patients in India (>50%) are left undiagnosed with kidney disease till a very late stage of the disease.”

Highlighting the most important factors responsible for kidney disease Dr, Kher said, “Once kidney disease develops and progresses to end-stage renal disease (ESRD), there is limited access to renal replacement therapy (dialysis or transplant) in India. This is mainly due to limited infrastructure and insufficient trained manpower. Also, there is a lack of donors hence the patient has to depend more on dialysis than on transplant.”

Cause of Chronic Kidney Diseases

Diabetes and high blood pressure, or hypertension, are responsible for two-thirds of chronic kidney disease cases. Diabetes: Diabetes occurs when your blood sugar remains too high. Over time, unmanaged blood sugar can cause damage to many organs in your body, including the kidneys and heart and blood vessels, nerves, and eyes. High blood pressure: High blood pressure occurs when your blood pressure against the walls of your blood vessels increases. If uncontrolled or poorly controlled, high blood pressure can be a leading cause of heart attacks, strokes, and chronic kidney disease. Also, chronic kidney disease can cause high blood pressure.

Risk Factors of Chronic Kidney Diseases