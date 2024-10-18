UP minister fires another salvo against Priyanka, questions her lifestyle

Even as Congress workers are protesting against the statement of Uttar Pradesh Horticulture Minister Dinesh Pratap Singh on Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the minister continued his tirade against the Gandhi family.

In a fresh salvo against the Gandhis, the minister said Priyanka Gandhi’s lifestyle was not in accordance with Indian values and culture.

On Friday, NSUI workers gheraoed the minister’s residence in Lucknow raising slogans while the protestors from the student wing of the congress party burnt his effigy in Amethi.

The minister, in his latest statement on Friday, said there should be a political answer to a political question.

“Priyanka Gandhi should talk to her workers and explain her point to them. For me, every woman with Indian values and culture is like Mother Bhagwati, but I do not find Priyanka Gandhi in line with Indian values and culture. Therefore, it is our opinion and our right to agree or disagree with someone,” he said.

He further said that Priyanka Gandhi is not contesting elections from Rae Bareli for fear of defeat, instead is contesting elections from the Wayanad seat. “It is our tradition that everyone starts the elections from their home but not a single person from the entire Gandhi family ever contested elections from their birthplace or residence. The Gandhi family has lived in the Lutyens Zone of Delhi for generations but never contested elections from any Delhi Assembly or Lok Sabha seat. This means that the people of their own home do not love them which is why they contest elections from outside,” he added.

Earlier, Dinesh Pratap Singh commented on Priyanka Gandhi contesting elections from Wayanad, to which Congress leaders while protesting outside his residence in Lucknow, wrote ‘thief-dishonest’ on the main gate.

A report from Amethi said that the Youth Congress burnt an effigy of Singh and raised slogans at Hanuman Tiraha in Gauriganj.

The UP minister of state, sharing a post on social media platform X on Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi two days ago, had written that ultimately the girl could not fight and hence ran away to a place where she did not have to fight, as she has become old.

As soon as he posted the comment, former Congress MLC Deepak Singh released a video criticising Dinesh Singh. There is anger among Congressmen over the statement of the minister of state.