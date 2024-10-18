World Menopause Day: Breaking myths and raising awareness

The world celebrates October 18 as Menopause Day every year. Menopause is a natural biological process often surrounded by misconceptions and myths. Nearly half of the population experiences menopause, yet misunderstandings about it persist.

Menopause involves a reduction in reproductive hormones and is defined by 12 consecutive months without a menstrual period, spotting, or bleeding. The average age for menopause onset is between 45 and 55, with symptoms that can be quite challenging, including sleep disturbances, hot flashes, excessive sweating, bladder issues, vaginal dryness, and more.

While awareness efforts are underway to help women manage menopause with accurate information, several myths, often passed down through families and from elders, still circulate. Here are a few that we are debunking this World Menopause Day.

Myth 1: Menopause symptoms are temporary

Many people believe that menopause symptoms last only a year or a few months. However, periods are a significant part of a woman’s life, and menopause symptoms can persist for several years. Depending on individual circumstances, symptoms—whether mild or moderate—can last up to five years. Factors influencing the duration of menopause include genetics, hormonal rebalancing, and the impact of anxiety, which can often prolong symptoms.

Myth 2: Menopause does not start until you hit your 50s

This misconception suggests that menopause only begins in the 50s, but in reality, it can start as early as a woman’s late 30s in some rare cases. This condition is premature menopause and can occur if there is a family history or if they have surgically removed your ovaries.

Myth 3: Menopause means you are in the last phase of life

In a society that often prioritizes youth, people often view menopause as a sign of aging or nearing the end of life. However, menopause, much like the onset of menstruation, marks the beginning of a new life phase and is not an indicator of age.

Myth 4: It’s either hormone therapy or nothing

The debate over the effectiveness of hormone replacement therapy to manage reduced hormone levels is ongoing. However, there are various other approaches to alleviate symptoms, such as avoiding smoking and alcohol, practicing yoga, and adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle.