I am not working under any pressure: Vice prez Dhankhar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said he has not faced pressure of any sort while functioning in his post.

Addressing a function organised by the Ex MLAs Association (Rajasthan Pragatisheel Munch) here, he responded to questions on alleged use of pressure tactics on those holding high constitutional posts.

Advertisement

“There has been no pressure on me. Neither do I exert pressure (upon others) nor succumb to the pressure (from others),” he said.

Advertisement

Drawing pride from his native Rajasthan state, Dhankhar said, “I have drunk water of Rajasthan, one who has consumed Rajasthan’s water cannot succumb.” He also made special mention for Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and former vice president late Bhairon Singh Shekhawat.

He expressed satisfaction on maintaining the high dignity of his constitutional position (as Vice President and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha) and also the glorious history of leaders from the state in performing dignified role in such high constitutional offices.

Besides Shekhawat, he also recalled dignified functioning of two-term Lok Sabha Speaker Balram Jakhar, Rajasthan Assembly speakers Narottam Joshi, Paras Ram Maderna, Girijaj Prasad, Laxman Singh, Shanti Lal Chaplot and Deependra Singh Shekhawat.

“(Rajasthan) Governor Haribhau Bagade – a six-time Maharashtra MLA and a former minister- has well said that governor of a state becomes an easy punching bag… Now, the office of Vice President has also been added in this list. The office of president is also included,” Dhankhar said.

“This (trend) is a matter of concern, introspection and philosophy, I do feel this is not good, it should not be like this,” the VP said.

Dhankhar said “I am making this clarification from the soil of Rajasthan because this matter was raised by one of my close and long time friends (leaders) from this state”.

Governor Bagade also spoke on the occasion. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Tika Ram Jully and other dignitaries were present.