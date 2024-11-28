4th India-Russia Military Cooperation Working Group meet concludes in Moscow

The fourth meeting of the Working Group on Military Cooperation under the India-Russia Inter Governmental Commission on Military and Military-Technical Cooperation (IRIGC-M&MTC), concluded successfully in Moscow, Russia.

The meeting marked a significant milestone in advancing the long standing strategic partnership between the two countries.

The meeting was co-chaired by Lieutenant General J P Mathew, Chief of Integrated Defence Staff representing India, and Lieutenant General Dylevsky Igor Nikolaevich, Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Russian Federation Armed Forces.

Advertisement

A statement from the Ministry of Defence stated that the Working Group emphasised the importance of continued knowledge-sharing and collaboration in areas of strategic interest. It also agreed upon expanding joint exercises to further solidifying the operational synergy between the two forces. Both nations have conducted numerous joint exercises across land, air and sea domains.

Exercises such as INDRA, AVIA INDRA and INDRA NAVY, have served as vital platforms for sharing best practices, refining joint operational tactics drills and procedures, and deepening mutual understanding.

It may be noted that the Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership was signed in 2000, which was elevated to the level of Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in 2010. The Working Group, a crucial forum for India-Russia defence cooperation, provides a platform to assess existing military engagements and identify new areas for collaboration to address evolving security challenges.