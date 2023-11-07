Patanjali Madhugrit: New ray of hope in diabetes management

The global surge in metabolic disorders, particularly diabetes, has reached alarming levels, with an estimated 537 million people affected worldwide.

In India, where approximately 11% of adults grapple with diabetes and 15% are in the pre-diabetic stage, the situation is equally concerning. Shockingly, 50% of individuals remain unaware of this health crisis, and its potential consequences.

This diabetes epidemic poses a significant healthcare challenge with a staggering USD 966 billion spent on related healthcare expenses in 2021. Notably, three out of four affected individuals fall into the low-income group. Addressing this crisis requires exploring alternative treatments and therapies that can complement conventional medicine.

Advertisement

Diabetes, often termed ‘sugar,’ manifests in two primary types: Type 1 and Type 2. Type 1 is characterized by the immune system attacking and destroying insulin-producing cells in the pancreas. In contrast, Type 2 arises from insufficient insulin production or the body’s resistance to its effects, often linked to obesity and a sedentary lifestyle. Complications associated with diabetes include kidney disease, eye disorders, nerve issues, and various other symptoms.

Allopathic medicine, the mainstream approach to diabetes treatment, involves medications like insulin, metformin, sulfonylureas, and sitagliptin. While these drugs aim to regulate blood sugar levels, prolonged use can lead to concerns, necessitating frequent dosage adjustments and increasing the risk of serious health conditions.

Acharya Balkrishna said, “A new ray of hope in diabetes management comes in the form of Madhugrit Tablets, an Ayurvedic solution composed of 29 natural herbs and minerals. Extensive pre-clinical trials demonstrated its potential in managing diabetes, surpassing conventional medicines like metformin in various studies. Madhugrit effectively controls blood sugar levels, reduces diabetes-related symptoms, boosts energy levels, and enhances overall well-being.”

Extensive research on Madhugrit encompassed comprehensive studies focusing on crucial aspects such as amylase secretion, glucose control, and inflammation, revealing its significant impact on key factors in the management of diabetes. Moreover, rigorous experiments utilizing C. elegans, a nematode worm, served to further substantiate the efficacy of Madhugrit.

In addition to this, a clinical study involving 150 patients provided compelling evidence of the positive effects of Madhugrit on blood glucose parameters. This robust scientific exploration underscores the promising potential of Madhugrit as a noteworthy intervention in the realm of diabetes management, showcasing its effectiveness across various dimensions.

In conclusion, the diabetes epidemic demands a holistic approach. Madhugrit, with promising results, emerges as a viable alternative, showcasing the potential of Ayurveda in modern diabetes management.