Papaya is a delightful and healthy fruit perfect for a quick and healthy breakfast or mid-day/evening snack. It is an amazing fruit fully packed with essential minerals and nutrients good for your overall health. Loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, papaya should be incorporated in your daily diet.

There are many ways to eat papaya. The fruit tastes delicious in salads, shakes and smoothies besides eating on its own. The nutritional profile of papaya is amazing. Being a rich source of folate, it is loaded with vitamin A and C. In addition, it is a powerhouse of fiber, minerals such as magnesium, potassium, copper and vitamin K. Do not miss out its health benefits. Have a look:

Good for digestion: Due to an enzyme called papain in papaya, the fruit boosts digestion. Also, it is high in fiber and water content which promotes a healthy digestive system.

Heart friendly: Being a rich source of beta-carotene, potassium, magnesium and fiber, papaya is a heart-friendly fruit.

Immunity booster: Papaya is a potent fruit to boost immunity with its high content of vitamin A, B, C and K. All these vitamins are an excellent immunity booster.

Combats cancer: Eating papaya regularly can prevent and cure a wide range of cancer including breast, lung liver, pancreas and cervix.

Prevents arthritis: Papaya is packed with digestive enzymes, anti-inflammatory compounds, papain and anti-cancer agents – all help reduce arthritis inflammatory symptoms.

Good for skin: Papaya contains antioxidants and other nutrients which not only hydrate your skin inside out but also give your skin a healthy glow. High amount of vitamin A and papain content in papaya help provide your skin with elasticity and increase collagen level. It makes your skin softer and brightens the complexion. Its anti-aging properties provide you with youthful and plump skin for a long time.

Prevents and cures menstruation-related problems: Eating papaya regularly helps combat the uterus muscles. The fruit contains carotene which helps inducing periods more regularly and prevent menstrual cramps.

Controls and maintains blood pressure: The high potassium content in papaya helps lower blood pressure. The fruit is one of the best dietary sources of this mineral that works against sodium, a mineral that causes high blood pressure.

Brings down cholesterol levels: Papaya is loaded with powerful antioxidants like lycopene, beta-carotene, vitamin C and E. All these nutrients work together to reduce oxidation of cholesterol in arteries. The enzymes present in papaya cut back on bad cholesterol in the body.

Good for diabetics: Papaya is jam-packed with natural antioxidants which make it a great fruit for diabetics.

Aids weight-loss: Papaya helps burn fat and detoxify the body if it is eaten every day. This fruit cuts down on excess fat while providing the body enough nutrients and healing it faster.

Great for eyes: Papaya contains beta-carotene that converts into vitamin A which is important for healthy functioning of eyes. It also contains lutein and zeaxanthin which provide protection against UV damaging light.

Good for hair: Papaya is packed with minerals, vitamins, enzymes and antioxidants which help nourish your hair, reduce hair fall and promote shining and thickness of tresses.

This soft, fleshy and sweet fruit can be used in a wide variety of culinary ways. A wide range of health benefits make it a great option to include in your diet. Include papaya in your regular diet to notice its benefits in no time.