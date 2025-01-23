Over 1.21 lakh avail free consultation, medicines by Ayush at Mahakumbh

The Ayush OPDs, clinics, stalls and sessions are emerging as key attractions for devotees, pilgrims and visitors at the Mahakumbh in Prayagraj.

The Ministry of Ayush has arranged a host of Ayush facilities in collaboration with the National Ayush Mission, Uttar Pradesh, at the mega festival, providing free healthcare services to domestic and international devotees. Over 1.21 lakh devotees have availed Ayush services at these facilities.

The Ayush team at Mahakumbh comprises 80 doctors across 20 OPDs to provide 24×7 medical services. These OPDs are equipped to address a wide range of common and chronic conditions. Foreign devotees are also utilising Ayush services, including OPD consultations. Also, daily therapeutic yoga sessions are being conducted from 8:00 AM to 9:00 AM at designated camps in the Sangam area and Sector-8, led by trainers from the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY), Ministry of Ayush, New Delhi. The participation of international devotees in these sessions highlights the growing interest and trust in Ayush services among the local and global public.

These initiatives also focus on empowering devotees with knowledge of advancements in Ayush systems of medicine, medicinal plants, etc. The National Medicinal Plants Board (NMPB) put up a creative display of medicinal plants and also deployed experts to share information about these plants, including common benefits etc. Devotees were also informed about the potential financial benefits of growing these plants, and free saplings are also being distributed.

Dr. Akhilesh Singh, Ayush nodal officer at the Mahakumbh, said here on Thursday that, “Our team not only treats patients but also informs them about the economic potential of medicinal plants. By promoting their cultivation, we aim to create a source of livelihood for people alongside improving their health.”

At the Mahakumbh, the Ayush team has also arranged free distribution of medicines including immunity boosters and calcium tablets. In line with the ongoing efforts of the Ministry of Ayush to ensure special attention towards the health of the elderly, the Ayush team at Maha Kumbh is dedicated to facilitating the elderly and extending Ayush services to them. As many as 45% of the beneficiaries so far are members of the elderly population. Informative pamphlets on common ailments and their Ayush remedies are also being distributed.