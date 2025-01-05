PM lays stone for new building of Central Ayurveda Research Institute at Rohini

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Sunday, laid the foundation stone for the new state-of-the-art building for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute (CARI) at Rohini in the national capital to be constructed at the cost of around Rs 185 crore.

The campus will provide state-of-the-art healthcare and medicine infrastructure. The new building will house the Administrative Block, the OPD Block, the IPD Block, and a dedicated Treatment Block, to ensure an integrated and seamless healthcare experience for patients and researchers alike.

Emphasising the government’s focus on making healthcare accessible to the poorest of the poor, the prime minister said the Centre is also promoting traditional Indian medicine systems like AYUSH and Ayurveda. Addressing a gathering on the occasion, Modi said over the past decade, the AYUSH system has expanded to more than 100 countries.

Highlighting that the first World Health Organization (WHO) institution related to traditional medicine is being established in India, he pointed out that he inaugurated the second phase of the All India Institute of Ayurveda a few weeks ago. “Today, the foundation stone for the Central Ayurveda Research Institute has been laid,” he said, extending his special congratulations to the people of Delhi.

“India has immense potential to become the world’s health and wellness capital”, the prime minister stressed, adding that the day is not far when, along with “Make in India”, the world will adopt “Heal in India” as a mantra. Modi further said that to facilitate foreign citizens in availing AYUSH treatments in India, a special AYUSH visa facility has been introduced and in a short span, hundreds of foreign nationals have benefited from this facility.