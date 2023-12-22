Hypertension in extreme cold weather may lead to stroke

Warning that extreme cold weather heightens the risk of brain stroke and haemorrhage in individuals with hypertension and cardiovascular risks, health experts have advised such people to take preventive steps, including regular health check-ups and maintaining optimal blood pressure levels.

Among various health impacts associated with colder temperatures, studies have shed light on a concerning correlation between cold weather and an elevated risk of brain haemorrhage, presenting a critical nexus between temperature and health outcomes.

“A series of pivotal studies published in esteemed medical journals, including ScienceDirect, American Heart Association Journals, and PubMed, have unearthed an alarming connection: cold weather significantly amplifies the vulnerability to brain haemorrhage, impacting individuals with hypertension and normotensive individuals alike,” said Dr Manish Vaish, Senior Director, Neurosurgery, at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Delhi.

In a compelling case-crossover analysis featured in ScienceDirect, researchers have revealed that cold temperatures pose a heightened risk for hemorrhagic stroke compared to snowfall. This study emphasises the potent role of cold weather as a risk factor for brain haemorrhage, suggesting a potential trigger in the occurrence of this critical health event.

“Cold weather appears to act as a catalyst, particularly in individuals with hypertension, elevating the risk of brain haemorrhage. The correlation between cold weather and heightened risk demands proactive preventive measures, especially for those with existing health conditions,” added Dr Vaish.

Furthermore, a study within the American Heart Association Journals illuminated a disconcerting link between cold temperatures and increased blood pressure in normotensive individuals.

Dr Yashpal Singh Bundela, senior consultant, Sushrut Brain and Spine, New Delhi, emphasised, “Even normotensive individuals face an increased risk of high blood pressure in colder temperatures, significantly heightening the risk of cerebral haemorrhage. This underscores the need for timely interventions to mitigate potential health hazards during cold weather.”

The implications of these findings are clear and pressing. Timely intervention, including managing blood pressure levels and adopting protective measures against extreme cold, is crucial to minimise the potential risks associated with brain haemorrhage during colder seasons.

“The call for public awareness and proactive health measures is underscored by these ground-breaking studies. As winter settles in, individuals, especially those with hypertension or cardiovascular risks, are urged to take preventive steps, including regular health check-ups, maintaining optimal blood pressure levels, and staying warm in colder temperatures,” added Dr Bundela.

If someone suffers brain haemorrhage, it is important to rush the patient to the nearest emergency department at the earliest. Common signs of brain haemorrhage can encompass a range of symptoms, such as sudden severe headaches, weakness or numbness on one side of the body, difficulty speaking or understanding speech, vision disturbances, dizziness or loss of balance, nausea or vomiting without an apparent cause, and seizures. In some cases, there might be a loss of consciousness or altered mental state.

“Time is of utmost essence in managing brain haemorrhage. Swift and coordinated medical intervention is crucial, involving stabilising vital signs, ensuring proper oxygenation, and controlling blood pressure to prevent complications. Surgical interventions might be necessary, accompanied by medications addressing symptoms and underlying conditions such as hypertension. Recovery often necessitates rehabilitation and long-term care plans. A multidisciplinary approach involving specialists is essential for comprehensive management,” stressed Dr Vaish.