Ayurvedic guide to treating hypertension

According to a report by the World Health Organization, an estimated 1.28 billion adults aged 30–79 years worldwide have hypertension. Hypertension occurs when the pressure in your blood vessels exceeds normal thresholds and reaches parameters above 140/90. Several factors can contribute to hypertension, including a sedentary lifestyle, poor eating habits, obesity, stress, anxiety, and more. While medications and treatments are available, there are also staple Ayurvedic remedies that you can consider. The profound importance of Ayurveda in the modern world lies in its holistic approach to health and its effort to address health hazards at their root. Here, we have compiled a list of Ayurvedic herbs that could be incorporated into everyday life to consistently manage hypertension.

Ashwagandha

Ashwagandha, with its multitude of benefits, is considered one of the most potent herbs in Ayurveda. With adaptogenic properties, ashwagandha helps relieve stress, directly linked to high blood pressure. It aids in managing cortisol levels, which are directly linked to stress. You can either opt for ashwagandha powder or ashwagandha essential oil.

Arjuna

Arjuna extract is known to have a significant impact on blood pressure levels. The extract of Arjuna bark helps manage triglyceride and cholesterol levels, and combats plaque formation along arterial walls. It also aids in dilating blood vessels.

Advertisement

Garlic

While there’s a recent trend on various social media platforms advocating for having a clove of garlic in the morning or at night for acne cure and clear skin, garlic has been a significant Ayurvedic remedy for combating high blood pressure for years. The sulfur compound present in garlic helps regulate blood flow, crucial for managing blood pressure.

Triphala

Combining three fruits – Haritaki, Bibhitaki, and Amalaki, Triphala is well known for purifying blood and acting as a strong detoxifying agent. Consuming Triphala daily in the morning helps eliminate the risk of plaque formation on arterial walls, known as atherosclerosis, and also helps manage blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

Brahmi

While Brahmi is considered a powerful remedy for cognitive development, it also plays a significant role in managing hypertension, blood pressure, and stress levels.

Overall, these are some of the herbs that can be incorporated into everyday life to consistently manage blood pressure levels. Divya Hridyamrit Vati Extra Ayurvedic Power 80N comes in tablet form, which helps manage hypertension and other ailments.

Also Read: Patanjali helping you navigate menopause with ease