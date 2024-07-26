Locals agitate against air pollution in Panagarh

Local people from Panagarh started a massive agitation outside a private spirit factory at Panagarh Industrial estate in Kanksha near Durgapur, alleging that they cannot live with the continuous emissions of chemicals and foul odour from the factory.

A team of officials of West Bengal Pollution Control (WBPCB) rushed to inspect the level of pollution at the site, which led to further escalation of the tension.

Locals alleged that residents of Subhaspally, Manoj Pally and Dakbunglow cannot stay inside their homes due to foul odour.

Locals gheraoed the officials, demanding action. Later, Kanksha Police also reached the spot and tried to pacify the mob and rescue the officials of the WBPCB.

The factory manager, Bidyut Roy said that ethanol is manufactured in the factory and they have asked the experts to stop pollution in the locality.

Meanwhile, the WBPCB officials said that they have called a meeting in the chamber of BDO of Kanksha within seven days, asking the factory management to be present to discuss the air pollution in the area.

Mousumi Dey, a housewife, claimed that many people have fallen sick since the past few months.