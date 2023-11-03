‘Healthy’ Swaps That Aren’t as Healthy as You Think

As you peruse the grocery aisle in your local supermarket, you’ll encounter a plethora of seemingly healthy options. But here’s the real question: are they genuinely good for you? Surprisingly, some of these supposedly health-conscious products may not be as virtuous as they appear. It’s time to exercise caution in your food choices and steer clear of these so-called ‘healthy’ swaps, which might be more detrimental to your health than you think.

1. Fruit Juices

Fruit juices often present themselves as a healthier alternative to carbonated soft drinks. However, the truth is they might not be all that healthy. Many branded fruit juices contain added sugars, which can be just as harmful as sugary sodas. What’s more, these juices lack the beneficial fruit or vegetable fiber your body needs. If you crave fruit juices, consider making them at home for a healthier, less sugary option. The same principle applies to smoothies, which, when store-bought, may contain added sugar, preservatives, and artificial colorings.

2. Granola and Protein Bars

Granola and protein bars may be filling, but they often pack in trans fats, sugar, and questionable levels of protein. A well-balanced diet can provide the nutrients you need without resorting to supplements or sugary snacks. Opt for greens, protein, and whole foods to keep your diet nutritious.

3. Gluten-Free Snacks

Gluten is responsible for the delicious flavor and chewy texture in foods like pasta, bread, and cakes. When gluten is removed, brands often replace it with preservatives, artificial flavors, and sweeteners. Rather than being a healthier choice, gluten-free snacks can become sources of unwanted calories and sugar. Plus, you’ll likely pay more for this less healthy version.

4. Flavored Frozen Yogurt

Surprisingly, flavored yogurts can contain even more sugar than carbonated soft drinks. They frequently incorporate fruit-flavored syrup, which is high in sugar. Regularly consuming these yogurts can have adverse health effects. Instead, consider a truly healthy alternative by opting for unsweetened yogurt and enhancing it with nuts and fresh fruits for an extra crunch and natural sweetness.

In a market filled with ‘healthy’ options of swaps, it’s crucial to scrutinize labels and ingredient lists to distinguish nutritional choices from mere marketing gimmicks.