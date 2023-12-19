Foods to avoid in the winter season

While some revel in the charms of winter, others dread its bitterly cold mornings. Regardless of personal preferences, the winter season brings with it the allure of hot chocolate, cozy evenings, and festive celebrations. Yet, amidst the delights of winter season, it’s crucial to be mindful of certain foods that are best avoided to minimize the risk of flu and common colds. Here’s a list of items to steer clear of when stocking up your grocery cart.

Cold Foods and Drinks

Before you indulge in that tempting tub of ice cream, consider the consequences. Beyond the immediate risk of catching a cold, cold foods and drinks take longer to digest in winter. Beverages like flavored chilled milk or soft drinks can compromise your body’s immunity, making you more susceptible to diseases and resulting in a sore throat.

Fried Foods

While the winter might seem like the ideal time for a hot cup of chai paired with vegetable or chicken pakoras, it’s not the healthiest choice. Reduced physical activity during winter, owing to the chilly weather, slows down digestion, and the body utilizes less energy. Fried foods rich in saturated fats take longer to digest, leading to the accumulation of unused energy stored as fat.

Preserved Food

Avoid preserved food as much as possible, not just in winter but throughout the year. Canned and cold-preserved foods often lack essential nutrients needed by the body during winter to combat free radicals and toxins, fortifying the immune system. While preserved foods may satisfy your taste buds, they contribute to increased calorie intake without providing the necessary nutritional benefits.

Raw Food

Raw vegetables, while nutritious, can be challenging to digest. Improperly washed raw food may introduce parasites and bacteria into the body, potentially causing severe diseases.

Opt for warm, nourishing foods during winter season to bolster your immunity and maintain optimal body function.

