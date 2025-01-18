Ex-Nepal president Ram Baran Yadav promotes yoga with Patanjali at Mangal Bazaar Festival

Former President of Nepal, Dr. Ram Baran Yadav how regular practice can create a harmonious balance between the body and mind.

Speaking at the Yoga Festival held at Mangal Bazaar, Dr. Yadav highlighted the significance of yoga as an integral part of Eastern civilization and its profound impact on human health.

The event, organized by the Lalitpur Municipal Corporation, Ward No. 16, and the Patanjali Yoga Committee Bagmati Province, brought together yoga enthusiasts from various walks of life.

In his address, Dr. Yadav stressed the importance of making yoga a part of everyday life for the betterment of society. “Yoga is not merely a physical activity, but rather a way of life that contributes to maintaining body and mind at its best levels. For establishing a healthy society, we should first build healthiness in individual people,” he said.

Dr. Ram Baran Yadav also passionately shared his thoughts regarding the potential yoga has to foster inner peace and resilience in adverse times. “In today’s fast-paced world, we tend to forget taking care of our mental health. Yoga is the sanctuary, teaching us to be stress-free while finding peace in the midst of chaos,” he added. “The benefits of yoga are not limited to the physical aspect; it nourishes our mental clarity, emotional balance, and spiritual well-being.”

He further expanded on the role of yoga in general well-being. “Yoga connects us to our roots and teaches us the importance of balance in life. It’s a practice that has been passed down through generations, and it holds the key to a healthier future.”

He urged the people of Nepal to embrace yoga as a tool for self-improvement and community health. When practicing yoga, he said, “It not only has a positive effect on one’s life but is also a support to the community at large.”

The Patanjali Yoga Committee was also appreciated for its efforts to spread the practice of yoga throughout the country as it played a key role in organizing the festival.

Dr. Yadav appreciated the organization’s commitment and said, “Patanjali Yoga has made yoga accessible to people from all walks of life. Their commitment to health and wellness through yoga is praiseworthy, and they are playing a very crucial role in transforming lives.”

Nirmal Ratna Shakya, the President of Ward No. 16, also spoke at the event, highlighting the collaboration with the Patanjali Yoga Committee. He expressed gratitude for the growing interest in yoga and its potential to transform lives.

“We are thrilled to be a part of this initiative, which not only promotes physical health but also mental clarity and emotional stability. Yoga is a tool for personal growth and community well-being,” Shakya remarked.