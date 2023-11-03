Be Mindful of These Foods That Disrupt Your Sleep Cycle

In the pursuit of a healthy sleep cycle, the significance of what you eat and drink before bedtime cannot be overstated. Your busy daily schedule, screen time, and the quest for work-life balance often leave you feeling exhausted. However, not getting a restful 7-8 hours of sleep at night can have significant health consequences, including increased risks of weight gain, heart conditions, and diabetes. This article sheds light on foods to avoid before sleep, helping you make more conscious choices.

1. Caffeinated Drinks:

It’s no secret that caffeine disrupts your quest for a peaceful night’s sleep. Coffee, green tea, aerated soda, chocolate, energy drinks, and similar beverages stimulate your central nervous system, making you alert and energized. To ensure a good night’s rest, it’s advisable to abstain from caffeine-containing drinks for several hours before bedtime.

2. High-Carb, Fatty Foods:

Indulging in high-calorie, fatty foods such as pizza, burgers, or ice cream at the end of the day might seem like a rewarding treat, but these meals demand extended digestion time. Instead of relaxing during your slumber, your body becomes preoccupied with breaking down these foods. Overeating can also leave you feeling lethargic and less refreshed upon waking.

Advertisement

3. Alcoholic Drinks:

Sipping a glass of wine while winding down with a book or scrolling through social media may seem like the ultimate relaxation. However, alcohol can be the culprit behind chronic sleep deprivation. It interferes with your REM (Rapid Eye Movement) sleep stage, potentially disrupting your sleep patterns.

4. Spicy Foods:

For those who love the heat of spicy dishes, it’s essential to exercise caution before bedtime. Consuming highly spiced and peppery foods increases the risk of indigestion and acid reflux, potentially keeping you awake throughout the night. Avoid spicy foods as your bedtime approaches for a more peaceful slumber.

Being mindful of the foods and drinks you consume before bedtime is crucial for a restful night’s sleep. Steering clear of these items can go a long way in promoting a healthier sleep cycle.