Baby eye care: The simple steps you can’t afford to miss!

Baby eye care: As mothers and fathers, we are always on the lookout for ways to keep our little ones safe and healthy. One such rarely discussed area of infant care is eye protection.

Acharya Balkrishna recently posted something very informative on social media regarding how important it is to look after a baby’s eyes, especially in the first few months. These small steps can play a huge role in maintaining your child’s eye health.

Lighting in the baby’s room

The initial months of a baby’s life are significant for their development, including their eyesight. Acharya Balkrishna advises having a soft, dim light in the baby’s room at night, particularly until the baby is four months old.

This soft lighting is useful in calming the baby without exposing them to harsh brightness that may strain their eyes.

The eyes of newborns are still adapting to the outside world, and they are not yet used to bright lights. Maintaining the room dark aids the baby in sleeping better and allows their eyes to adapt to the surroundings.

Soft, non-glaring light is ideal because it does not bring discomfort or harm to the sensitive eye muscles of babies. With growing age, the baby will adapt to brighter light automatically, but in the initial months, it’s best to maintain low-intensity lighting.

The harm of electronic devices

In the current age of technology, electronic gadgets such as smartphones, tablets, and even televisions are ubiquitous in our lives. But Acharya Balkrishna suggests keeping them away from your baby, particularly in the initial stages.

Blue light from screens can prove detrimental to a baby’s nascent vision. Babies’ eyes are far more sensitive than adults’, and constant exposure to electronic screens can cause eye strain, sleep disorders, and even possible long-term damage.

Also, excluding screens from babies promotes quality bonding time with parents. Rather than gazing at a screen, babies should be observing the world around them — whether it’s taking in their parent’s face or a brightly colored toy.

These are much healthier activities for the formation of their vision and sensory development as a whole. Parents can try to give their baby a more natural surrounding, where technology is secondary, and eye health is the primary concern.

Protecting your baby’s eyes from harmful radiation

Another important aspect brought out by Acharya Balkrishna is the damage done by radiation from mobile phones and other electronic devices. Radiation sent out by these gadgets, although invisible, can be harmful to the health of young children.

The immune system of babies is still in its developing stage, and their bodies are more prone to these unseen risks.

Keeping mobile phones, laptops, and tablets out of reach, particularly from young children, can protect them from potential exposure. In fact, it’s a good practice for parents to limit their own screen time around the baby to avoid setting a precedent for screen dependence.

Instead, create an environment where the baby’s visual focus is on healthier, stimulating activities like toys, books, and even human faces, which foster eye health and brain development.

Eye care during the first few months of life is more crucial than most people appreciate. Acharya Balkrishna’s advice is easy but effective — low lighting, limited exposure to electronics, and shielding from harmful radiation are all easy ways to protect your baby’s eyes.