Germany plans to legalize recreational cannabis for adults

The German government has unveiled its plans to legalize recreational cannabis for adults.

According to CNN, the German Government has agreed to legalize a certain amount of recreational cannabis for adults though many details remain to be worked out and must be reconciled with European Union law before legislation is introduced. If this goes through, Germany will be one of the first European Governments to do so.

Following approval by Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s cabinet, Germany’s Health Minister Karl Lauterbach announced plans to allow for controlled distribution and recreational use of cannabis among adults.

According to CNN, adults would be allowed to possess up to 30 grams of marijuana under the proposed legislation.

The proposed legislation would also allow limited amounts of cannabis to be grown and sold to adults in “licensed specialist shops” and possibly pharmacies.

CNN further reports that the health minister warned that many obstacles remained in the complex legislative process, adding that Germany’s three coalition parties will now assess whether the plan is “internationally acceptable” and “in accordance with international law.”

The Health minister added, “I could well imagine, if everything goes well, that legalization will be achieved in 2024.”

In the European Union, so far only Malta has legalised the possession and consumption of recreational cannabis.

The Netherlands also allows the sale of small quantities of cannabis in coffee shops. (ANI)