Foods that can accelerate hair fall

Dealing with pesky hair fall is a common concern, often attributed to poor hair care products and weather conditions. While these factors do play a role, it’s essential to recognize that your diet also significantly influences hair health. Just as you acknowledge the impact of diet on skin health, the same applies to your hair. While we may not control the weather, we can certainly regulate our dietary choices. Here, we compile a list of foods that can expedite hair fall.

Sugars

Anticipated but crucial. You don’t have to entirely forgo satisfying your sweet tooth, but moderation is key. Sugar isn’t just a foe to your body; it’s also highly detrimental to your hair health. Excessive sugar can increase sebum secretion, and although a moderate amount is necessary in foods for maintaining hair moisture, an excess can severely compromise your hair’s health, leading to significant hair fall. Moreover, heightened sugar intake correlates with increased blood sugar levels, impeding blood circulation and restricting the flow of nutrients to the hair follicles.

Carbs

While pizza, burgers, and creamy butter chicken may be tempting, they are counterproductive for your hair. Carbs are directly connected to sugar fluctuations, meaning higher carb intake results in elevated blood sugar levels, directly impacting your hair and contributing to severe hair fall and thinning. Carbs can also elevate androgen and testosterone levels, potentially leading to extensive hair fall and even balding.

Alcohol

Celebrations warrant enjoyable cocktails and drinks, but moderation is crucial. Lacking nutritional value and possessing dehydrating properties, alcohol can reduce sebum secretion, adversely affecting your hair’s health. This can leave your hair excessively dry and brittle.

Carbonated Drinks

Fizzy, sugary carbonated drinks and popular energy drinks may be tempting, but they wreak havoc on your hair health. Carbonated drinks often contain excessive sugar, which is detrimental. Even diet soda, thought by some to be a healthier option, contains artificial sweeteners that can disrupt sugar levels, depleting nutrition from your hair follicles.

Incorporate whole grains, lean proteins, and fresh produce into your diet for shiny, lustrous, and voluminous hair. Make informed decisions when selecting the right hair care products.

