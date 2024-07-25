Flavors of Mumbai: Unmissable dining destinations for sunset conversations

In Mumbai, finding places to hang out with friends is never a challenge. Whether it’s savoring vada pav from street vendors or indulging in gourmet meals at fine dining spots, the combination of good company and great food elevates the experience. If you’re on the lookout for the next best restaurant offering not just excellent flavors but also a stunning view of a Mumbai sunset or a place that seamlessly blends casual and gourmet dining with exciting flavors, here are our top picks for your next outing.

Sampan – Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach

When it comes to legendary restaurants in Mumbai, Sampan is at the top of the list for its Chinese cuisine, ranging from Cantonese to Sichuan dishes. Frequented by celebrities, Sampan offers a unique dining experience with signature dishes curated by its chefs. Recently, they’ve introduced a special Sampan Kitty Party Menu, featuring a welcome drink, soup, appetizers, main courses, and dessert, all while enjoying the sunset with friends. This offer is available for groups of at least eight people at INR 1111 per person.

Penpa Tsering, Chef De Cuisine at Sampan, Novotel Mumbai Juhu Beach, explains, “Each dish is crafted to highlight the bold flavors and fresh ingredients that define Cantonese cooking. Our secret lies in the ‘wok hei’ method, where high-heat wok cooking imparts a distinct smoky flavor.” The Kitty Party special menu includes Cha Chu Potatoes, Mandarin Chicken, Sliced Paneer in Sampan Sauce, Sampan Chicken, Hunan Noodles, and a delightful Honey Noodles dessert. With elegant Chinese art and soothing music, Sampan provides a beautiful setting, perfect for an unforgettable Kitty Party experience.

Advertisement

Ness, Trident Nariman Point Mumbai

For a culinary adventure, visit Ness, where you’ll not only enjoy a gastronomic extravaganza but also soak in panoramic views of Mumbai’s seascape. Reflecting grandeur and fluidity, Ness epitomizes delicate and masterfully curated flavors.

Olive Bar and Kitchen, Mumbai

If dining among celebrities is your desire, Olive Bar and Kitchen is where you’ll find them flocking. Enjoy laughter and conversation in an airy open space with ample seating, lively music, and a multi-cuisine menu that promises to impress with each dish made from the freshest and finest ingredients.

Ekaa, Mumbai

For food and cocktails that celebrate ingredients and culture, head to Ekaa, a noteworthy addition to Mumbai’s dining scene. With its minimalist design and exquisite dishes, Ekaa promises a memorable experience that will linger in your memory.

These Mumbai restaurants not only offer exceptional food but also create the perfect ambiance for a memorable time with friends.