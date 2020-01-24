India is gearing up for celebrating its 71st Republic Day. On Sunday, one can enjoy the day sitting at the corner of their sofas and watching the Republic Day parade at India Gate on TV. But what if you get something special to drink and enjoy to celebrate the essence of the day! Interesting right? Here, we are providing some tri-coloured drink recipes to enjoy the Constitutional Day.

Rise of Republic

Ingredients

Kiwi crush: 20 ml

Lime juice: 15 ml

Saffron cordial: 10ml

Whipped cream

Fanta drink

Glass: coupe

Method

Put kiwi crush, lime juice in a shaker and shake well, pour into chilled coupe then make a thick layer of vanilla essence mixed whipped cream in glass. At last add fanta over whipped cream.

Garnish: Purple edible flower.

Constitution of India

Ingredients

Paan syrup: 20 ml

Almond jello mix: 10ml

Lime juice: 10 ml

Top up ginger ale

Orange colour and flavoured whipped cream

Glass: hurricane

Method

Pour well-mixed paan syrup & lime juice, add crushed ice fill with ginger ale, spread flavoured whipped cream over.

Garnish: Small Indian flag & orange peel.

Tricolour Virgin Mojito

Ingredients

Mint leaves: 7 to 8 leaves

Lime wedges: 5 wedges

Lime juice: 25 ml

Coco mint syrup: 20 ml

Orange marmalade: 1 bar spoon

Orange juice: top-up

Glass: long tall

Method

At first muddled lime wedges, then put mint leaves add lime juice & mojito syrup at base of glass and mix well. Put crushed ice half of glass adds soda then again put crushed ice then finally add mixture of orange marmalade and orange juice at top.

Garnish: Lime wedge,white part of apple & orange slice and 1 cherry on a garnish stick.

(Recipe Courtesy: Mahendar Manne)