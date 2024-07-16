Braille-ing the Constitution

The West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (WBNUJS) in Kolkata unveiled the Braille version of the Constitution of India this week, marking a milestone in advancing inclusivity and accessibility within the sphere of legal education and the legal profession. “The Constitution of India in Braille will empower visually impaired individuals by providing them with direct access to our nation’s fundamental legal document. It is a significant step towards ensuring that everyone, regardless of their physical abilities, can understand the legislative, executive and judicial system of India,” said professor Nirmal Kanti Chakrabarti, vice chancellor of WBNUJS.

The Constitution of India was first made available in Braille in Maharashtra ahead of Constitution Day on 26 November 2018. In 2022, Chief Justice of Orissa High Court S. Muralidhar released a complete set of the Constitution, comprising five volumes in Braille, at the National Law University, Odisha.

The fundamental precept of a robust democratic polity is the informed and conscientious citizenry, capable of understanding and engaging with the rights and duties enshrined in the Constitution of a nation, as well as the intricate workings of the legislative and judicial branches of government. This comprehension is indispensable for the preservation and flourishing of the rule of law and the safeguarding of civil liberties. However, the ideal of an egalitarian society is often dismissed as a utopian fallacy. Nonetheless, historical narratives consistently affirm that humanity has ceaselessly endeavoured to combat injustices engendered by societal stratification predicated upon parameters such as age, gender, religion, caste, creed, power, wealth, and physical and mental ability, striving to advocate a modicum of equality, fairness and an overarching respect for human rights.

Advertisement

The Constitution, as the supreme law of the land, enshrines inalienable rights that form the bedrock of individual freedom and collective justice. These rights, encompassing civil, political, economic and social dimensions, provide a bulwark against arbitrary power and injustice. A well-informed citizenry, aware of these rights, is better equipped to assert them, thereby ensuring that government authority remains circumscribed within the bounds of legality and legitimacy.

As per a study, there are an estimated 4.95 million blind persons and 70 million vision impaired persons in India currently. The availability of the Constitution in Braille script espouses the society’s commitment to inclusivity and the holistic actualisation of fundamental rights as enshrined under Part III of the Constitution. This initiative not only aligns with the constitutional and statutory mandates but also underscores the spirit of egalitarianism and the unassailable dignity of every individual, thus fostering a truly participatory democracy.

Understanding the legislative process is crucial for citizens to engage meaningfully in the democratic process. The legislative branch, entrusted with the mandate to enact laws, reflects the will of the people through their elected representatives. A nuanced grasp of how legislation is proposed, debated and enacted enables citizens to hold their representatives accountable, advocate for policy changes and participate in public discourse with greater efficacy.

Article 19 of the Constitution of India delineates a series of rights granted to citizens, while simultaneously imposing reasonable restrictions to safeguard the integrity and sovereignty of the nation. Article 19(1)(a) guarantees freedom of speech and expression to all citizens. The right to know and obtain information is a fundamental right that aids transparency by empowering citizens to inquire about government activities. This right enables authorities to scrutinise governmental operations, thus allowing citizens to participate more effectively in a democratic system. A core tenet of democracy is that every citizen should be informed about government actions. Public awareness of government activities is essential for ensuring transparency and accountability in governance. In India, the Right to Information Act, 2005, ennobles the right of citizens to access information controlled by public authorities. This legislative framework is pivotal in promoting openness and responsiveness within the government.

The Supreme Court, in the landmark case of the State of U.P. v. Raj Narain (1975), asserted that the right to know stems from the freedom of speech. The Court emphasised that citizens have the inherent right to gather information about all governmental acts and modifications, which are undertaken to serve the public interest.

The Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, promulgated by the parliament in the year 2016, supersedes the Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1995. This legislation confers specific entitlements upon individuals with disabilities, safeguarding them against societal stigmatisation and discrimination. The paramount objective of the Act is to secure the right to equality for persons with disabilities, thereby enabling them to lead lives imbued with dignity and respect.

The judiciary, as the guardian of constitutional supremacy and the arbiter of justice, plays an essential role in interpreting laws and protecting rights. The judiciary’s function in adjudicating disputes, reviewing legislative and executive actions, and ensuring justice demands that citizens possess a clear understanding of judicial processes and precedents. This knowledge empowers citizens to seek redress for grievances, understand the contours of judicial decisions and appreciate the balance of powers that underpins democratic governance.

The interplay between knowledge of rights, legislative mechanisms and judicial processes fosters a culture of legal awareness and civic responsibility. Such awareness is the cornerstone of a participatory democracy where citizens are not mere passive recipients of state action but active participants in shaping the legal and political landscape. It engenders a populace that is vigilant, engaged and proactive in the defence and enhancement of democratic values.

The edification of citizens regarding their rights and the workings of the legislative and judicial branches is paramount for the sustenance of a democratic society. It ensures the realisation of the constitutional promise of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity. An informed citizenry is the sine qua non of a vibrant democracy, safeguarding against the encroachments of tyranny and furthering an environment where the rule of law prevails and human dignity is upheld.

The author is a lawyer and a journalist on the staff of The Statesman