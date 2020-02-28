Holi, the festival of colours is barely a few days away. Amidst all the preparations, you must be thinking of some out of the box dishes, that you can keep in front of your guests. We have got you covered. Here is a quick DIY ‘avocado chaat’ recipe to treat your guests this Holi.

Ingredients

Ripe avocados: 2

Cilantro leaves: ¼ cup

Bhel Mix, Aloo lachanamkin : ½ cup

Lime: ½

Salt, chat masala: ¼ tbsp

1/2 chopped tomato, chopped onion and chopped green chilli

Pomegranate: ½

Cilantro leaves

Tamarind: 200 gms

Jaggery: 150 gms

Brown sugar: 100 gms

Yogurt: 2 cup

Method

Make the tamarind chutney by soaking pulp in 2 cups warm water for 1/2 hour. Use your hands to squish the pulp well. Strain into a deep saucepan, discarding fibrous pulp. Add jaggery or brown sugar to tamarind. Season with salt and bring to boil over a medium flame. Stick a wooden spoon in the saucepan so the chutney will not boil over. Cook chutney for 20-30 minutes, stirring often, till thick like tomato sauce. Pour chutney into a glass bottle. Cool. Keep aside till needed.

Make mint sauce. Take garlic, chilli, ginger, sugar and salt in a small chutney jar of grinder or food processor. Grind them until medium coarse consistency. Add coriander leaves, mint leaves, lemon juice and 1 tablespoon water. Grind again until desired smooth or medium-coarse consistency is achieved. Beat the yoghurt with fine sugar and serve cold.

When the Chutneys are ready, halve the avocados and make vertical and horizontal cuts using a knife. Use a spoon to scoop out avocado into a bowl chop them nicely. and on the other hand chop. tomatoes, onion, lemon juice, green chillies and mix all together. Scatter bhel mix and over avocados. Drizzle 3-5 teaspoons of tamarind, mint chutney along with Sweet yoghurt, Squeeze juice of half lime over the avocados. Garnish with microgreens, edible flowers and dig in.

(Recipe Courtesy: Chef Ajay Chamoli)