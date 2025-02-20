Spring onions: Acharya Balkrishna endorses their role in beating diabetes!

Spring onions, or हरी प्याज़ in Hindi, are more than just a tasty garnish for your dishes. They provide a multitude of health advantages, and as such, they are a key ingredient in an overall balanced diet. These green stalks, which are typically added to salads, soups, and stir-fries, are rich in vital vitamins and minerals. Ayurveda expert Acharya Balkrishna points out the medicinal benefits of spring onions, with particular emphasis on their ability to regulate diabetes because they contain Chromium.

Moreover, eating spring onions in the salad form increases their curative benefits.

Nutritional profile of spring onions

Spring onions contain vitamins A, B, C, and K, which are vital for a person’s overall well-being. In addition to vitamins, they contain minerals such as Copper, Magnesium, Chromium, Phosphorus, Potassium, Sulphur, and Fibre.

All of these substances are responsible for enhanced digestion, better immunity, and improved metabolic functions.

Health benefits of spring onions

1. Helps in diabetes control

Chromium, an essential mineral found in spring onions, helps control blood sugar levels. Spring onions are hence good for those with diabetes according to Ayurveda. Its regular intake helps in glucose metabolism and avoids insulin resistance.

2. Enhances immunity

The abundance of vitamin C in spring onions fortifies the immune system and assists the body in combating infections, colds, and flu. With season change, including spring onions in your diet can offer natural defense against seasonal diseases.

3. Promotes digestive health

Being high in sulphur compounds and fibre content, spring onions contribute to digestion by supporting the gut and relieving constipation. They are also antibacterial in nature, which helps in purifying the intestines and enhancing the absorption of nutrients.

4. Supports skin and hair health

Vitamins A and C in spring onions help to have healthy hair and skin. Vitamin A helps in the regeneration of cells, and Vitamin C is responsible for making collagen, maintaining the skin young and healthy. Sulphur also makes hair follicles stronger, reducing hair loss and aiding growth.

5. Maintains heart health

Spring onions are rich in potassium, which helps to keep blood pressure at normal levels. Moreover, the antioxidants found in them help prevent the blockage of arteries and lower cholesterol levels, leading to a healthy heart.

6. Maintains bone strength

Being rich in Vitamin K and Phosphorus in high concentrations, spring onions help in building strong bones and ensuring better calcium absorption. Normal consumption has the potential to prevent osteoporosis and ensure bone density.

As explained by Acharya Balkrishna, spring onions are best consumed raw in salads. Cooking them may deplete some of their nutritious content, while raw intake will provide the body with the maximum health impact. You can put them in salads, raitas, and wraps, or serve them as garnishing for soups and curries.

Spring onions are a powerhouse superfood with essential nutrients and medicinal benefits. No matter what your goal may be – improving your immunity, digestion, skin health, or heart function – including them in your regular diet can give you several advantages.

Their innate blood sugar-level regulation capability also makes them extremely helpful for people with diabetes. Next time you cook, so do not overlook including this green giant in your dish!