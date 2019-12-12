Winter is here and consuming sesame seeds in this season helps in generating enough heat in the body, thus keeping you warm from inside.

Sesame seeds popularly known as ‘til’ in India, form a part of a number of winter delicacies in the country. Besides til ki gajjak, til chikki, til rewri and til ke laddoo, sesame seeds (til) are included in many food preparations which are healthy and delicious to eat.

The fibre-rich seeds keep us healthy in numerous ways:

They support digestive health due to the presence of high fibre content.

They reduce LDL cholesterol levels and thus reducing heart disease risk.

Being a rich source of protein, these seeds help build block for your body.

They help lower blood pressure due to its high magnesium content.

Being rich in calcium, they improve bone health.

They help reduce inflammation and improve metabolism due to the presence of good amount of thiamine, niacin and vitamin B6.

By supplying iron, copper and vitamin B6, these seeds aid blood cell formation.

Being low in carbs and high in quality protein and healthy fats, they aid in blood sugar control.

They combat oxidative stress because they are rich in vitamin E.

These seeds strengthen immune system being a good source of nutrients like zinc, copper, selenium, iron, vitamin B6 and vitamin E.

Sesame seeds help reduce joint pain and soothe mobility in arthritis of the knee.

The seeds also support thyroid health.

Along with woollens, sesame seeds can help you keep warm. So try these recipes to include them in your daily diet during cold months.

Tahini: It is a protein-rich paste that tastes nutty. Tahini is supremely versatile. Just mix sesame seeds with little water, lemon juice and a hint of garlic, the lip-smacking tahini paste is ready to eat. You can enjoy it with falafel or many fried snacks as a dip.

Sweet spread for breads: Dry roast unsalted sesame seeds on low flame stirring continuously. Roast them only 50 percent. Let them cool. Grind them fine. Add little sesame oil and blend again to give a buttery texture. Then add some healthy sweetener like honey, maple syrup or date syrup and blend for some more time. The sweet sesame spread is ready to consume. Store in a clean and dry glass jar. Refrigerate it. This spread is free from artificial sweeteners, colouring agents, preservatives and trans-fats.

Stir-fried winter veggie with sesame seeds: Blanch broccoli and green peas. Saute sliced red onion and bell peppers along with shredded cabbage and carrot in little sesame oil. Add blanched broccoli and peas. Add salt, black pepper powder, vinegar and soy sauce. Stir fry for few seconds. Remove from fire. Mix sesame seeds generously and mix well. Enjoy eating hot. This dish is full of antioxidants, fibre and nutrients.

Salad dressing: Sesame seed dressing is a terrific salad dressing for leafy green salads and steamed vegetables making them so tastier. It is simple to make and perfect just as it is. With thickly shredded cabbage and carrots, it tastes awesome. This dressing has a long shelf-life because it does not contain any fresh ingredients that go off. You can store it in refrigerator for three to four weeks. Just mix toasted sesame seeds in a mixture of soy sauce, vinegar, olive oil and sugar. Put all ingredients in a mixing jar and shake until sugar is dissolved. Add a little salt and shake again. It is ready to eat. Store it in refrigerator to increase its shelf-life. Bring it to room temperature and shake well before use. You can adjust saltiness and sweetness according to your taste.

Sesame seed smoothie: Now that the weather is cold, market is flooded with fresh oranges. Make a smoothie adding dry-roasted sesame seeds, banana and orange. Blend until finely ground. It will turn up in a perfect filling, creamy and sweet smoothie that is delicious and nutritious to eat. It is a good snack for breakfast. You can also add little ground cinnamon and milk to it.

If you like sesame seeds, you should try these delicious recipes. Truly awesome to have during winter season!