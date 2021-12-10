New and meaningful choices in Happy Meals

As part of the commitment to families, McDonald’s India – North and East has added meaningful and new choices in the beloved Happy Meal. It has an aim to give a wholesome and nutritious refresh to its menu. Customers can now order pineapple tidbits, apple juice, and a chocolate milkshake with the burger of their choice in their Happy Meals. The apple juice is said to be 100% fruit-based.

Apple juice that you get with the HM is 100% fruit-based with no added sugar. The milk shake is a low-fat drink that is based on dairy, is rich in protein and calcium. With these additions to the Happy Meal, McDonald’s now aims to offer balanced and nutrition-based choices to customers and their families. The new items on the menu don’t have artificial preservatives, artificial flavors, or artificial colors.

Commentating on the launch of these items, Ranjeev Ranjan, Chief Operating Officer of McDonald’s India- North and East stated: “Every day, families visit McDonald’s restaurants and create lasting memories over meals of their choice. Through the introduction of a Fruit bowl, 100 percent fruit-based juice drink and Calcium & Protein enriched Milkshake in our Happy Meal menu, we are offering food and beverages choices that will enhance the feel good, delicious experience of our Happy Meal customers. We continue to make steady progress on our food journey and create positive and meaningful changes so parents can feel good about our Happy Meals.”

Over the years, McDonald’s India – N&E has added new menu items, ingredients, and innovations that have changed the menu and the industry and now continue to evolve its menu as per customers’ evolving tastes and preferences. “We’re having conversations with our supply partners, customers, and internal and external experts to introduce changes to ensure that we are able to serve our customers’ stated and unstated food needs,” added, Rajeev.

With Food quality and safety always at the center, all products go through comprehensive quality checks from farm to table, so the customers can always enjoy delicious and safe food.

(With imports from IANS)