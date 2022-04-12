Interesting flavors of Ice Creams to try this Summer

Summer is in full swing and we all are dreaming of eating something chilled. The warm breeze, the long day, extra playtime for the kid and an overdose of ice creams, just makes us feel like heaven. Today we have got some interesting flavours of ice cream for you to try this summer. A couple of these are even good for breakfasts, no kidding! Just soak up the sun and indulge in the creamy deliciousness.

Interesting flavours of Ice Creams to try this Summer

#1 Chocolate ice cream

Mix cocoa powder, sugar, and custard in half a cup of milk. Boil two cups of milk, stir in the custard mixture and simmer. Let it cool and then add vanilla essence and cream. Transfer to a container and freeze. Take it out, blend it and freeze it again. Blend once more and place it back in the freezer. Garnish with choco chips.

#2 Mango ice cream

Summers are incomplete without some creamy and delicious mango ice cream. Mix milk with custard powder. Boil milk and sugar in another bowl, add the custard mix and stir well. Add vanilla essence and mix. Add a mixture of cream, mango puree, and castor sugar to it and blend well. Stir in chopped mangoes, transfer to a container and refrigerate overnight. And it’s ready.

#3 Vanilla ice cream

This all-time favourite ice cream is the perfect dessert to serve at parties and get-togethers. Prepare some whipped cream by blending cream until light and fluffy. Add chilled condensed milk, and vanilla extract to it and mix well. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate for around five hours to set the ice cream. Garnish with some chocolate syrup and serve chilled.

#4 Coconut ice cream

Blend heavy cream along with sugar and vanilla extract. Mix together condensed milk, coconut milk, and coconut extract in another bowl. Add some cream to the above mixture and fold well. Pour coconut milk mixture into the whipped cream mixture and fold until it mixes in properly. Transfer to an airtight container and refrigerate overnight. Garnish with shredded coconut before serving.

#5 Strawberry ice cream

Strawberry ice cream is a classic and kids simply love it. Blend milk, cream, and chopped strawberries until smooth. Transfer this mixture into an airtight container and freeze for a few hours until the ice cream sets. Take it out and blend the ice cream until smooth. Refrigerate the mixture again. Garnish with fresh strawberries and serve chilled.