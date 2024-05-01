Stay cool: Foods to skip in summer to beat dehydration

As the scorching, blistering summer heat makes it impossible to venture out, particularly during the afternoons and with heat wave alerts flashing everywhere, we all yearn for nothing but something cool and refreshing to soothe our bodies and tackle the sizzling heat. Maintaining hydration in such temperatures is crucial to combat dehydration, which often manifests through symptoms like a weak stomach, indigestion, skin dryness, and more. While staying hydrated with water and electrolytes is essential to maintaining balance in the body, there are also foods that can either hydrate or dehydrate you. Here, we’ve compiled a list of foods and drinks that are best avoided during summer or should be consumed in moderation to avoid dehydration.

Sodas

Though it may disappoint you, fizzy sodas and soft drinks are a big no-no during the summer. While we often turn to these carbonated beverages when thirsty and outdoors, they do more harm than good. Sodas contain large amounts of sugar, acting as a hypernatremic agent that draws water from your body, leaving you feeling even more dehydrated and parched. Additionally, the caffeine present in sodas acts as a diuretic, further depleting your body’s hydration levels. Therefore, if you’re looking for something to cool down, opt for coconut water, electrolyte-enhanced water, or freshly squeezed fruit juice chilled at home.

Coffee

While we tend to gravitate towards less hot beverages during the summer, it’s crucial to moderate our coffee intake as it acts as a diuretic, leading to water absorption from the tissues and potentially causing acute dehydration in severe cases. Instead of opting for a strong coffee concoction, choose ones with lower caffeine content.

Spicy Food

Regardless of your spice tolerance, it’s best to avoid spicy food during the summer. Spicy dishes often contain capsaicin, a compound that can result in excessive fluid loss. Moreover, during the summer, opt for lighter fare for your stomach; consuming too much spice can lead to unwanted indigestion, bloating, and stomach cramps.

Sodium-rich Foods

Pickles and Chinese foods may be perennial favorites, but limiting their consumption during summer can help combat dehydration. These foods are high in sodium, which promotes water retention and increases thirst.

In addition to these, steer clear of energy drinks due to their high sugar content, and avoid fried foods and high-protein diets as they can disrupt digestion, draw out water, and negatively impact your overall well-being.

