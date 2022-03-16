Holi Special, Ghar ki Gujia, Recipe

Ingredients: For Filling

1 cup Mawa,

2 tbsp Ghee,

½ cup Cashew Nuts, chopped,

½ cup Almonds, chopped,

1 cup powdered sugar,

½ tbsp Cardamom powder,

Oil for deep fry, तेल

For Dough

2 cup All-purpose flour,

3 tbsp Ghee,

½ tsp Salt,

Water as required,

Instructions:

For the Filling

In a kadhai, add mawa and roast well on medium flame till mawa turns light brown in color

In the same kadhai, add ghee, chopped almonds, cashew nuts, and roast slightly

Put in the roasted mawa into the kadhai with the dry fruits and toss everything together

Transfer this mixture into a bowl, and leave it to cool down

Once cooled, add powdered sugar and cardamom powder – mix everything together and keep aside

For the Dough

In a bowl, add flour, ghee, salt, and water as required to knead the mix into a stiff dough

Cover this dough with a damp cloth and leave it to rest for 30 minutes

Make balls of the dough and roll them out into a thick round shape or cut it with a round cutter

Wet the edges of the rolled dough and place a spoonful of filling over one half

Fold the other side of the rolled dough and press the edges together to seal them properly

You can also make a design by pinching the sealed edges or softly pressing down with a fork

Once all gujias are folded – heat oil in a kadhai on medium flame

Add the gujias to the oil and turn them over and fry until golden brown from all sides

Once done, leave the gujia out on absorbent paper to absorb any excess oil

Enjoy your gujias with thandai/kaanji as you celebrate Holi!

(Recipe by Aggarwal Bikaneri Sweet)