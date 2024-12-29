Gajjak gur khasta: The ultimate winter crunch you can’t resist!

The coming of the winter season brings with it a lot of cravings for warm and satisfying traditional sweets that taste the best. Of all, Gajjak Gur Khasta is perhaps one favorite treat in northern India.

A perfect mix of jaggery and sesame seeds, this crunchy nutty delicacy has turned into a winter staple and boasts of its mouth-watering crunch and innumerable health benefits.

Advertisement

One of the popular flavors of this sweet is the Patanjali Gajjak Gur Khasta, known for its authentic taste and healthy ingredients.

Advertisement

Patanjali Gajjak Gur Khasta is a traditional Indian Sweet Slag made with Sesame, Jaggery and Pistachio. Patanjali Gajjak Gur Khasta has a unique taste, crispiness and aroma. It can be devoured anytime of the day as it has a delicious taste at its best.#PatanjaliProducts… pic.twitter.com/DlTcpkXSxI — Patanjali Ayurved (@PypAyurved) December 28, 2024

Gajjak Gur Khasta, often associated with the festival of Makar Sankranti and Lohri, holds a very special place in Indian cuisine. This sweet dish is especially popular in regions like Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, which experience cold winds during winter months and require energy-rich, warming foods.

This jaggery and sesame seed combination is not just a delight for the tongue but also a traditional treatment for the cold weather-it gives warmth and energy. Patanjali Gajjak Gur Khasta is one such example that brings in the same traditional flavors along with the assurance of quality ingredients.

The magic of Gajjak Gur Khasta lies in its simple ingredients, which come together to create a snack that is both delicious and nutritious. The key ingredients are jaggery (gur), sesame seeds (til), and ghee. Jaggery, a natural sweetener made from sugarcane or date palm, is packed with iron and minerals, making it a healthier alternative to refined sugar.

Sesame seeds, on the other hand, are a rich source of calcium, iron, and antioxidants, making them a great addition to any diet. Ghee is added, which is clarified butter. It adds richness to the dish while adding a dose of healthy fats.

Patanjali Gajjak Gur Khasta captures this perfect harmony of flavors—sweet, nutty, and just a little tangy—while offering a healthy range.

A lot goes into making Gajjak Gur Khasta-the process; it’s something of an art passed down through generations. Preparing the sweet dish requires that the sesame seeds be fried into golden brown color in their nutty aroma while, at the same time, jaggery was heated to a certain soft stage to ensure it didn’t become too hard nor too soft.

Once melted, the jaggery will be mixed with ghee and roasted sesame seeds. The mixture is then spread on a flat surface and left to cool and harden, which gives the right crunchy texture. After cooling, the it is cut into small pieces ready for consumption. Patanjali Gajjak Gur Khasta follows this traditional process to ensure that each piece is as delightful as homemade versions.

Apart from its delightful taste, Gajjak Gur Khasta is also known for its numerous health benefits. The high amount of iron in jaggery aids in increasing hemoglobin levels, making it the perfect snack for those people who are prone to anemia.

Sesame seeds are rich in calcium and magnesium, which helps them contribute to bone health as well as healthy skin. Moreover, both jaggery and sesame seeds contain natural detoxifying properties, cleansing the body and improving digestion.

Due to its warming properties, it can be very useful during winter as it gives the body much needed energy and heat, which counters the chilling cold. Therefore, combining healthy fats, proteins, and minerals make this a snack not just tasty but also nutritious.

Be it a hot cup of chai accompanying Gajjak Gur Khasta or its relish alone, it is your best companion in the long, cold winter months.