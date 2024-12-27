Ramdev unveils natural solutions for kidney health with Patanjali

Kidney health has become a growing concern for many, with conditions like protein leakage, high creatinine levels, and kidney damage leading to dialysis or even transplants in severe cases. To address this, Baba Ramdev recently discussed the importance of maintaining healthy kidney in a session with scientists from the Patanjali Research Foundation. They introduced several natural remedies and products designed to support kidney function, including Patanjali’s new product, Renogrit.

The expert said that many widely used medicines are known to have an adverse effect on the kidneys and, in the long run, deteriorate kidney function.

Ramdev emphasized the need to adopt a holistic approach for the care of kidney, which encompasses the use of natural herbs and lifestyle changes. Some of the traditional plants were highlighted for their use in Ayurvedic medicine to improve kidney functions over centuries.

The major herbs discussed were Varun Chhal (Crataeva nurvala), Pashan Bhed (Bergenia ciliata), and Gokhru (Tribulus terrestris), all of which are diuretic and detoxifying herbs that can flush out toxins and decrease the burden on the kidneys.

The Kashni leaves and seeds (Chicory) were also used, supporting the kidney’s functions through better filtration and detoxification.

Other notable flora included Punarnava that would help reduce swelling, improve kidneys, and Apamarg that possesses anti-inflammatory properties. Lastly, Palash flowers were put into the limelight that could have a positive influence on improving the recovery process of kidneys and overall health.

Ramdev and the Patanjali team stressed that these herbs should be included in daily life to maintain healthy kidneys. The discussion also highlighted the need for preventive care, asking people not to overuse medicines that can damage the kidneys.

With the launch of Renogrit, a product that combines these herbs, Patanjali is looking to provide a natural solution for kidney support.

It is important to maintain kidney health, and through the use of traditional herbs and lifestyle changes, people can take proactive steps to protect and improve their kidney function.